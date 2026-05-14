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Home  » Sports » Thousands Rally For Iran's World Cup Team Amid Visa Concerns

Thousands Rally For Iran's World Cup Team Amid Visa Concerns

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May 14, 2026 19:01 IST

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Despite US visa concerns, Iran's World Cup team received a massive send-off rally in Tehran, highlighting the nation's support for its football team.

Iran football team

IMAGE: Iran's football players attend a farewell ceremony ahead of their departure for the FIFA World Cup, in Tehran, Iran, on Thursday. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran held a large rally in Tehran to support its football team ahead of their departure for the FIFA World Cup.
  • Concerns remain about the Iranian team obtaining US visas due to political tensions.
  • FIFA is expected to intervene to ensure the team's entry into the United States.
  • The Iranian FA president was previously denied entry to Canada due to ties with the IRGC.

Iran hosted a FIFA World Cup departure rally attended by thousands of fans in Tehran's Enqelab Square on Wednesday night even if concerns remain about the team getting into the United States and competing at the tournament.

The players, who will continue their preparations at a training camp in Turkey next week, were cheered by the crowd as they made patriotic statements from a stage and the kit they will wear at the June 11 to July 19 tournament was unveiled.

 

Iranian FA President's Statement

"This is the best send-off in the last four World Cup campaigns," Iranian FA (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj told state TV.

"The players are with the people, and the crowd stands with the country's dignity, honour, and strength. Whatever the result, may Iran's flag be raised there and defended."

Visa Concerns and Political Tensions

Iran football team

IMAGE: Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei and Iran Football Federation President Mehdi Taj attend the farewell ceremony in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup has been in question since the US and Israel started the regional war by launching air strikes on the Islamic Republic in late February.

Taj was refused entry to co-host nation Canada for the FIFA Congress two weeks ago because of his connection to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), triggering fears there may be issues for some of the Iran delegation getting into the US.

As in Canada, the IRGC is classified as a "terrorist entity" in the US and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said no one with ties to the organisation would be admitted to the country.

FIFA's Role in Facilitating Entry

Iran football team

IMAGE: People gather at a farewell ceremony for Iran's football team. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Reuters

Iran has placed responsibility for getting the players and team officials into the US, where Team Melli are scheduled to play all three World Cup group matches, firmly in the hands of tournament organisers FIFA.

"Nothing has arrived yet regarding the visas. We hope it will definitely be handled within this timeframe," Hedayat Mombeini, the FFIRI secretary-general, told state TV at the rally on Wednesday.

"FIFA has made promises, and hopefully those promises will lead to results and the players will receive their visas on time."

Reports that some Iraq players had been refused US visas, which were quickly refuted by the White House and Iraq Football Association on Wednesday, further fuelled Iranian concerns.

"I just heard that news as well," Mombeini added.

"I hope FIFA steps in ... we have always believed sport should be separate from politics. So in my view FIFA has a duty to step in and make sure entry for all members of all World Cup teams is facilitated."

Iran will play Gambia in a World Cup warm-up in Antalya on May 29 and Mombeini said the FFIRI was in the process of arranging another friendly for the training camp in Turkey.

Source: REUTERS
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