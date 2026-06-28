Unbeaten Iran denied World Cup knockout berth after last-gasp equaliser

Iran's quest for a historic World Cup knockout stage berth ended in heartbreak, as a dramatic late equaliser in the Austria - Algeria match ended their unbeaten campaign.

IMAGE: Iran's Ramin Rezaeian and Mehdi Taremi react after a stoppage-time winner against Egypt is ruled out for off-side in the FIFA World Cup Group G match, at Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, on June 26 26, 2026, which ended in a draw. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Iran's World Cup knockout stage hopes were dashed by a last-gasp equaliser in another match.

The team completed their group stage campaign unbeaten, securing draws against Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt.

Significant off-field logistical challenges, including visa issues and strict travel restrictions in the United States, impacted the team's tournament experience.

Captain Mehdi Taremi criticised the situation as a "disaster," questioning the team's welcome at the global tournament.

Close calls, such as a disallowed stoppage-time winner and a missed penalty, ultimately contributed to Iran's early exit.

Iran's hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout phase for the first time came to an agonising end on Saturday after Austria's last-gasp equaliser against Algeria left them outside the tournament's eight best third-placed teams.

Amir Ghalenoei's side completed their Group G campaign on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Egypt, leaving them waiting to discover whether three points would be enough to earn a spot in the Round of 32.

Dramatic World Cup Exit For Iran

Iran had already endured one major setback when a stoppage-time winner against Egypt was ruled out for off-side.

That left them needing other results in group-stage matches to go their way, and for a few minutes on Saturday it looked as if Iran were going to squeeze through when Algeria struck in stoppage time to lead Austria 3-2.

However, the Austrians equalised with almost the final kick of the game, salvaging a 3-3 draw that sent both teams through and denied Iran a place in the knockouts in their seventh World Cup appearance.

Iran leave the tournament unbeaten after draws with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in a challenging campaign due to issues off the pitch.

Off-Field Challenges And Logistical Hurdles

Uncertainty over visas and Iran's conflict with the U.S. meant the team had to commute from their tournament base in co-hosts Mexico for their three group games in the United States.

United States authorities required them to enter within 24 hours of a match and leave the same day, though the restrictions were eased slightly for their final game in Seattle, where they were allowed to arrive two days ahead of the game.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said in March that Iran were welcome to participate in the World Cup but he did not believe it was appropriate for them to be in the United States "for their own life and safety".

After the draw with Egypt, captain Mehdi Taremi described the situation as a logistical "disaster" and questioned whether his team were truly welcome at the tournament.

"Who wants to help us?" Taremi told reporters. "If they want us to be out – OK, let's be out. But that's not fair."

Key members of the delegation had been unable to join the squad in the U.S., and Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said his team were being “oppressed”.

Ultimately, Iran's campaign came down to moments.

Had Taremi scored a first-half penalty against Egypt, or had his header hit the net instead of the crossbar later on, Iran might have been looking forward to a knockout match for the first time.