WC: Injured Lukaku likely to miss Belgium's opening two games

WC: Injured Lukaku likely to miss Belgium's opening two games

November 20, 2022 19:58 IST
Romelu Lukaku is a key part of a Belgian side hoping to live up to their lofty FIFA ranking of second in the world. He has scored a record 68 goals in 102 internationals

IMAGE: Romelu Lukaku is a key part of a Belgian side hoping to live up to their lofty FIFA ranking of second in the world. He has scored a record 68 goals in 102 internationals. Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Getty Images

Belgium’s record goalscorer Romelu Lukaku trained apart from the squad on Sunday as uncertainty over his fitness continued to cast a shadow over the team's World Cup campaign.

 

Lukaku, 29, has made two substitute appearances in the last four months at club level as he struggles with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be ready for Belgium’s opening Group F clashes against Canada on Wednesday and Morocco, officials told a news conference on Sunday.

His situation is being evaluated on a daily basis, and the objective is to have him available for the last group game against Croatia on December 1.

Lukaku is a key part of a Belgian side hoping to live up to their lofty FIFA ranking of second in the world. He has scored a record 68 goals in 102 internationals.

Wing back Thomas Meunier also trained individually as he continues his recovery from a cheekbone fracture. He played 20 minutes in Friday’s friendly loss to Egypt in Kuwait City.

Leandro Trossard returned to training after a light injury, as did back-up goalkeeper Koen Casteels and attacker Thorgan Hazard.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
