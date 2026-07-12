FIFA World Cup: 'In our hearts you won': Swiss fans back team

Swiss football fans, despite their team's 3-1 World Cup quarter-final exit to Argentina, celebrated an 'exceptional campaign' that saw Switzerland reach the last eight for the first time since 1954, showcasing national pride and a diverse, talented squad.

IMAGE: Swiss fans react to World Cup exit. Photograph: Pierre Albouy/Reuters

Key Points Switzerland's World Cup journey concluded with a 3-1 quarter-final defeat to Argentina, despite reaching this stage for the first time since 1954.

Key players Johan Manzambi (injury) and Breel Embolo (controversial dismissal) were absent or removed, significantly impacting the Swiss team's performance.

Fans and Swiss President Guy Parmelin lauded the team's 'exceptional campaign' and close-knit spirit, expressing pride despite the disappointment.

Argentina secured their semi-final spot against England with late goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez in extra time.

The diverse Swiss squad, blending experienced internationals with younger talent, equalled their best-ever World Cup performance.

Swiss soccer fans saluted their team in the early hours of Sunday after their World Cup run came to an end with a 3-1 defeat by Argentina in the quarter-finals.

A Historic Campaign for Switzerland

IMAGE: Switzerland fans react. Photograph: Pierre Albouy/Reuters

The Swiss had reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954, but fell one match short of an unprecedented semi-final appearance. Their task was made all the more difficult with the absence of their leading scorer Johan Manzambi due to a knee injury, while Breel Embolo's controversial dismissal in the 72nd minute against Argentina changed the complexion of the match.

Despite the disappointment, fans were proud of their team's efforts and went back home in the early morning waving their Swiss flags. "In our hearts you won, Switzerland," Switzerland fan Laura K. said in Nyon early on Sunday. "Ten against 11 with Argentina."

Presidential Praise and Match Details

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on social media that Murat Yakin's side had captivated the country. "Despite today’s disappointment, what stands out for me above all is an exceptional campaign and a close-knit team that has thrilled the whole of Switzerland," he added.

Parmelin had caused a stir by wearing a red MAGA-style hat proclaiming: “Switzerland: Great Since 1291”, a reference to the country’s original federal charter, while attending their knockout match against Algeria in Vancouver.

Alexis Mac Allister had given Argentina an early lead in Kansas City before Dan Ndoye equalised for the Swiss in the 67th minute.

With the game heading to a penalty shootout, Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez scored deep in extra time to secure a dramatic 3-1 win for the defending champions that set up a semi-final against England.

Some fans could not hide their disappointment. "In my opinion, it's better not to talk, I'm too tired," said fan Emma Bannerlin.

Team Diversity and Performance

Switzerland's showing equalled their previous best World Cup performances, quarter-final appearances in 1934, 1938 and on home soil in 1954.

The Swiss team draws on the country’s diverse migrant communities, with the squad featuring players with Kosovan, Turkish, Spanish, Congolese and Cameroonian heritage, among others. They qualified for the World Cup after topping their group and arrived in North America having lost only one of their previous 42 World Cup qualifiers.

En route to the quarter-finals, they defeated Bosnia and co-hosts Canada in the group phase, before beating Algeria and Colombia in the knockout phase. Yakin's squad blended experienced internationals with a younger generation throughout the tournament.

Captain Granit Xhaka is Switzerland's record all-time appearance holder after a decade and a half with the national side. The backbone of the team was drawn from Europe's top leagues, including goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defender Manuel Akanji, midfielder Remo Freuler, forward Embolo and winger Ndoye.