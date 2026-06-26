FIFA World Cup: 'Impossible' done! Ecuador stuns Germany

IMAGE: Ecuador's Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincapie with teammates celebrate. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points Ecuador rallied from an early deficit to beat Germany 2-1, securing a place in the World Cup knockout stage as one of the best third-place finishers.

Coach Sebastian Beccacece silenced critics after Ecuador's poor start, celebrating an emotional victory with fans.

Beccacece called it Ecuador's biggest World Cup victory, ending a 20-year wait to reach the knockout stage.

Ecuador's World Cup nightmare turned into a dream, as La Tri's once seemingly doomed campaign was resurrected against Germany in a remarkable conclusion to Group E on Thursday.

Ecuador were behind early on but Gonzalo Plata extended his toe to poke in the winner in the 77th minute to complete the turnaround against the four-time champions. The South Americans finished on four points and are guaranteed a place in the knockout stage as one of the best third-place finishers.

The sea of yellow in the stands shook the New York New Jersey stadium with their celebrations, as players collapsed onto the pitch following a win that the once-maligned coach Sebastian Beccacece likened to achieving the "impossible."

Beccacece embraced by fans

IMAGE: Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece celebrates after the match. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

It was a scene few could have imagined only a day prior, when Beccacece was forced to acknowledge that Ecuador's fans, quite simply, did not like him after the team squandered what once seemed to be a promising run-up to the tournament.

Second to only Lionel Messi's Argentina in qualifying, they entered the tournament on a 19-match unbeaten streak, allowing their fans to dream of a deep run at the tournament, but lost to Ivory Coast in their opener.

They then suffered a humiliating 0-0 draw to tournament debutants Curacao, creating plenty of scoring opportunities with 28 shots that they were unable to capitalise on.

But all that misery was seemingly forgotten as Beccacece sprinted up and down the side of the pitch after each of Ecuador's two goals.

The Argentine's irrepressible athleticism saw him jump several feet into the stands to hug his supporters following the win, and he was mobbed by nearby fans, days after his family got into a verbal confrontation with Ecuador supporters in the stands at the Curacao match.

Back on the turf, he danced to Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind," as Ecuador booked their first trip to the knockout stage in 20 years.

"I invite everyone to keep united," he said. "That's what we did today."

The win came 20 years after their last World Cup meeting with Germany, a 3-0 loss in Berlin, but this time the crowd at the 80,000-seat stadium were overwhelmingly in Ecuador's favour.

Asked by a television reporter what it meant for him to qualify for the next round, Beccacece said: "It is not what it means for me, it's about what it means for the people in Ecuador. So, please, let them enjoy this moment," and walked away.

Beccacece hails Ecuador's biggest World Cup victory

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece said all Ecuadoreans have a lot to celebrate on Thursday after the country's biggest World Cup result ever, coming from behind to beat Germany 2-1 and advance to the knockout stage.

Ecuador's win at the New York/New Jersey stadium meant they finished as one of the eight best third-place teams across the 12 groups.

"Now it is time to celebrate. Time to share this feeling with your family, your friends, to drink your beer," the Argentine coach told a press conference.

"It is the biggest victory for Ecuador in a World Cup. We worked for that, we came with the dream of making Ecuador's best cup ever, and now we did," he added.

Beccacece praised the players for raising their game and overcoming their disappointing opening games, when Ecuador lost to Ivory Coast and then drew 0-0 against tournament debutants Curacao.

He told reporters that no changes were made to the team's style of play.

"We kept the tranquillity. We kept the exact same idea of how to play," he said, adding that he didn't think the squad deserved the previous results.

"Football is like that: one day you win, the other day you lose. We were not in the hell before, neither I think we are in the heaven now. The important thing is the balance.

"I don't think we were better than Curacao, neither we felt we were less than Germany. We will keep going, with humility, with prudence."