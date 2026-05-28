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Home  » Sports » From 4,715 followers to global fame: Viral video changes Tim Payne's life

From 4,715 followers to global fame: Viral video changes Tim Payne's life

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Last updated on: May 28, 2026 18:13 IST

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New Zealand defender Tim Payne became an unlikely internet sensation after Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini singled him out as the "least known player" at the World Cup and urged fans to follow him online.

Tim Payne

IMAGE: Tim Payne’s Instagram following skyrocketed from 4,715 to more than 660,000 followers within days. Photograph: Katie Stratman/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tim Payne went viral after an Argentine influencer encouraged football fans to follow the "least known" World Cup player.
  • His Instagram following surged dramatically in just a few days, turning him into an unexpected social media star.
  • Payne is now preparing to represent New Zealand at the World Cup as the team aims to defy expectations in Group G.

New Zealand defender Tim Payne's social media profile has exploded over the last few days after an Argentine influencer decided he was the least known player at the World Cup.

Valen Scarsini, known as "elscarso" on Instagram and TikTok, made a video encouraging his audience to give the Wellington Phoenix and All Whites defender's account likes, comments and follows.

A Social Media Explosion

In the space of a couple of days, Payne's Instagram account went from 4,715 followers to 660,000 -- outstripping New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, All Blacks rugby star Ardie Savea, and Scarsini.

"Was wondering why my socials were blowing up and found your post, man," Payne said in the message to Scarsini.

"Appreciate the love! Gracias, hermano."

Redemption and a World Cup Opportunity

Payne hit the headlines in 2020 during the COVID pandemic when he broke quarantine in Australia and was charged with a drink-driving offence for taking a golf cart on a joyride with a teammate.

 

He was later fined A$700 ($498) by a Sydney court, according to media reports.

The versatile 32-year-old has kept a relatively low profile since then and will be looking to add to his 50 New Zealand caps at the World Cup after being included in Darren Bazeley's squad for the tournament.

New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup, open their campaign against Iran in Los Angeles on June 15 and also face Egypt and Belgium in Group G.

Source: REUTERS
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