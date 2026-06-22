Lionel Messi Breaks World Cup's All-Time Goals Record

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal against Algeria during the FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium on Monday. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

Lionel Messi became the all-time leading scorer in men's FIFA World Cup history on Monday, netting his 17th tournament goal during Argentina's match against Austria to surpass Germany striker Miroslav Klose.



The Argentina captain moved level with Brazilian great Marta, whose 17 goals in the women's tournament had stood as the overall World Cup record, by scoring his fourth goal of the 2026 edition.



Messi crowned a flowing Argentina move in Dallas, starting the attack before arriving unmarked in the penalty area to sweep a first-time finish into the bottom corner from Facundo Medina's low cross.

Messi Scores In 6th Consecutive World Cup Match

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's first goal against Algeria during the FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium on Monday. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

The goal put Argentina ahead in their second Group J match as the South American side sought to secure a place in the knockout stage after opening their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Algeria.



Messi is only the third player in the history of FIFA World Cup to score in six consecutive games after France's Just Fontaine (1958) and Brazil's Jairzinho (1970).