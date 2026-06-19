FIFA World Cup: Historic Canada win overshadowed by Kone's horror injury

Canada's historic first World Cup victory was overshadowed by a devastating leg injury to key midfielder Ismael Kone, raising concerns for their tournament prospects despite a dominant performance.

IMAGE: Canada's Ismael Kone waves to the crowd as he receives oxygen as he is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Canada achieved its first World Cup victory with a dominant 6-0 win over Qatar.

Midfielder Ismael Kone sustained a broken leg from a tackle by Qatar's Assim Madibo.

The incident deeply affected Canadian players and coach Jesse Marsch, who heard the impact from the sidelines.

Kone's injury is a major setback for Canada's World Cup aspirations despite their strong group performance.

Qatar's Assim Madibo apologised to Kone, but the reaction from the Qatar bench drew criticism from coach Marsch.

Canada's first-ever World Cup win was overshadowed on Thursday when midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a broken leg after a tackle that left teammates shaken and coach Jesse Marsch lamenting an injury that turned a night of celebration into one of anguish.

The 24-year-old Kone was taken off on a stretcher at BC Place after Qatar's Assim Madibo caught him from behind in the 54th minute of Canada's 6-0 rout, with Marsch saying the sound of the impact was audible from the sidelines.

Coach Marsch Recalls Severity Of Injury

"It happened right in front of the bench. We could all hear it," said Marsch, who immediately recognised the severity of the injury having seen Canada's Tajon Buchanan suffer a broken tibia during a training session at the 2024 Copa America.

"I knew right away it was similar to when Tajon got hurt in training. Everyone could hear the bones snap," added Marsch.

The incident sparked a furious reaction from Canada's players and staff, with some players shoving their opponents and Marsch heard demanding to know why the tackle had not drawn an immediate red card. It was later upgraded from a yellow card.

Qatar's Apology And Marsch's Frustration

Marsch said Madibo visited Canada's dressing room to apologise to Kone, a gesture the manager appreciated, though he reserved his anger for the reaction of the Qatar bench.

"I don't fault him for that," said Marsch. "But I don't understand a reaction from their entire bench to try to start a fight about it being a red card when a clear foul just happened that broke a player's leg."

Kone was taken to hospital to prepare for surgery, dealing a significant blow to a Canada side that moved top of Group B with four points from two matches and firmly in contention to reach the knockout round of the expanded 48-team tournament.

Impact On Canada's World Cup Campaign

IMAGE: Nathan Saliba holds up the shirt of injured player Ismael Kone as he celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Substitute Nathan Saliba, who replaced Kone, scored moments later to make it 4-0, celebrating by holding Kone's No. 8 jersey aloft before kissing it and making the sign of the cross.

Hat-trick hero Jonathan David said the injury made it difficult for the players to stay focused. "I think we just wanted the game to end so we could all be together," he said.

Marsch said the absence of Ivory-Coast born Kone, who plays for Sassuolo in Italy's Serie A, would be deeply felt.

"Everybody's a little shaken by the whole experience. Ismael is a big part of the heart of our team. He's a bit of an X factor for us, and we'll miss him. But I think we have good players who can step in."