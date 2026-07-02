FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane breaks Pele record, closes in on Ronaldo

England captain Harry Kane has once again rewritten the record books, scoring a crucial brace in the FIFA World Cup to surpass football legend Pele's goal tally and join Cristiano Ronaldo in an elite scoring club across major tournaments.

IMAGE: Harry Kane acknowledges the fans after the win. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Key Points Harry Kane scored a match-winning brace against DR Congo in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Kane became only the second player, after Cristiano Ronaldo, to score 20+ goals across FIFA World Cup and Euro Championships.

He surpassed Brazilian legend Pele's FIFA World Cup goal tally with 13 goals.

Kane now holds 10 knockout goals in major tournaments, leading European players since Euro 2020.

England will face Mexico in the Round of 16 at the iconic Azteca Stadium.

Records continue to tumble for England captain Harry Kane as, following his match-winning brace in a crucial round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup against DR Congo, he became just the second player to score 20 or more goals across both the FIFA WC and the Euro Championships.

Now, as per OptaJoe, Harry's goal count across the FIFA World Cup and the Euro has touched 20, with 13 coming in the World Cup and seven in the Euro Championships. Only the Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo (10 FIFA WC goals and 14 Euro goals) has done better with 24 goals, as per Opta Joe.

Kane's Knockout Stage Dominance

Further solidifying his legacy as one of the most clutch players of this decade in European football, he completed 10 knockout goals in major tournaments (FIFA+ Euro) by European players since Euro 2020, with Kylian Mbappe (7), Dani Olmo, Kasper Dolberg and Goncalo Ramos (3) trailing him, as per Optajoe.

Coming to the match, a late-stage Harry Kane masterclass, with goals in the 75th and 86th minutes, sunk DR Congo, who dominated a large chunk of the match after Brian Cipenka's opener in the seventh minute. Now, they will be travelling to Mexico for their round of 16 clash at the iconic Azteca venue against Mexico, scheduled for Monday.

Surpassing Football Legends

Kane etched his name deeper into FIFA World Cup history by overtaking Brazilian legend Pele's World Cup goal tally as his late brace inspired a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Congo DR. With his two strikes, he has 13 FIFA World Cup goals, one more than Pele.

Also, he surpassed Geoff Hurst (4 goals) for the second-most FIFA WC knockout goals for England, with five. Only Gary Lineker (six) has more FIFA knockout goals than Kane. However, Kane (13) has surpassed Lineker's overall tally of 10 goals.

A tough Mexico test awaits England at the iconic Azteca Stadium on July 6, 5:30 AM IST.