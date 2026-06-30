FIFA World Cup: Hakimi's heroics leave Dutch fans heartbroken

African football powerhouse Morocco created a major upset by defeating the Netherlands in a thrilling penalty shootout, advancing in the FIFA World Cup and keeping their dreams alive.

IMAGE: Netherlands players applaud their fans. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Key Points Morocco secured a historic 3-2 penalty shootout victory against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time before Morocco triumphed in the dramatic shootout.

Achraf Hakimi demonstrated exceptional performance with 30 touches in the opposition box, a Moroccan record.

Neil El Aynaoui completed 134 passes, showcasing his midfield dominance in the tournament.

Ismael Saibari scored the decisive penalty, continuing his memorable World Cup run with goals against major teams.

It was a historic night for stars Achraf Hakimi, Neil El Aynaoui and Ismael Saibari as Morocco recorded a sensational win on penalties against the Netherlands, knocking the 2018 WC third-placed side out of the competition.

African giants Morocco kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 dream alive with a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands after the sides were locked at 1-1 following extra time in a gripping Round of 32 encounter on Monday (local time).

Key Player Performances Shine

IMAGE: Netherlands' Micky van de Ven in action with Morocco's Achraf Hakimi. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

As per Opta Analyst, Neil El Aynaoui completed 134 passes against the Dutch, with only Leandro Paredes of Argentina against Jordan (153 passes) recording more during the ongoing tournament.

Hakimi, the superstar from Paris Saint-Germain, levelled with Saibari with five touches in the opposition's box during the game, most by a Moroccan player during a FIFA WC game. Also, his overall 30 touches inside the box during the tournament are the most by a player from his country.

Saibari's Decisive Contribution

Also Saibari, who became the first African player to score in each of his team's three group stage matches in the World Cup and the first African player to score three goals in a single FIFA World Cup since Asamoah Gyan did it for Ghana in 2010, registered the decisive penalty to send his side in the next round, continuing a memorable tournament for him.

Now, he has goals against heavyweights like Brazil and the Netherlands in a single tournament.