FIFA World Cup: Haaland's 8-Word Message to Messi Goes Viral

Discover how Lionel Messi's latest FIFA World Cup record for goals from outside the penalty area has captivated football fans and drawn a witty reaction from fellow star striker Erling Haaland.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal against Jordan at Dallas Stadium, on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi achieved a new FIFA World Cup record for most goals scored from outside the penalty area.

Messi's latest goal against Jordan marked his 7th consecutive World Cup appearance with a goal, a first for a men's player.

The Argentina captain now has 19 World Cup goals overall and 6 in the current tournament.

Norway's star striker Erling Haaland humorously reacted to Messi's form, joking about the Golden Boot race.

Haaland, despite having 4 goals in two matches, acknowledges Messi's impressive scoring run.

Norway’s Erling Haaland reaction to Argentina star Lionel Messi's latest World Cup record has caught fans' attention.

The Argentina captain scored a stunning free-kick in a 3-1 win over Jordan to become the player with the most goals from outside the penalty area in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing Brazil great Rivelino.

Messi's Historic World Cup Achievements

The goal also took Messi's tally to six at this tournament and 19 overall at the World Cup. Coming off the bench, the 39-year-old became the first men's player to score in seven consecutive World Cup appearances, while helping Argentina complete a perfect group-stage campaign.

Watching Messi's incredible run, Haaland summed up the Golden Boot race with a light-hearted post, ‘Messi is never letting me touch the World Cup Golden Boot.’

The Norway striker has four goals in two matches but knows he has some catching up to do.