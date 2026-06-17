FIFA World Cup: Gun Gesture Celebration Sparks Controversy

Iranian footballer Mohammad Mohebi's seemingly innocent goal celebration at the World Cup has ignited a political firestorm, underscoring the intense scrutiny surrounding the team's every move on the international stage.

IMAGE: Mohammad Mohebbi celebrates scoring Iran's second goal with Mehdi Ghayedi. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Key Points Mohammad Mohebi's goal celebration during Iran's World Cup match against New Zealand was interpreted by some as a 'gun signal'.

Mohebi clarified his gesture was spontaneous and not politically motivated, intended for fans.

The incident occurred amidst heightened political sensitivities surrounding Iran's international games, including a team-mate's politically charged celebration.

What should have been a simple celebration turned into controversy for Mohammad Mohebi during Iran's 2-2 draw with New Zealand at the World Cup.

Mohebi, who scored Iran's second equaliser in a lively contest at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, appeared to make a hand gesture while celebrating that some viewers interpreted as a gun signal.

The moment quickly spread on social media, with questions raised given the political sensitivities often surrounding Iran's international fixtures.

Mohebi Clarifies Controversial Gesture

IMAGE: Mohammad Mohebbi celebrates scoring Iran's second goal. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

The 27 year old, however, insisted there was nothing behind the gesture beyond a spontaneous reaction in the moment.

'First, I wanted to say thank you to all the Iranian fans that came to watch in Los Angeles. They made a great atmosphere in the game,' Mohebi said after the match.

'The celebration was just coming in the mind, in the moment. I do it like this [gestures with his hands] and I wanted to do it like this for all the fans. It's just a celebration you know, and that's it.'

The goal itself carried importance on the pitch. Iran had twice gone behind against New Zealand before Mohebi's 64th-minute strike helped them rescue a point in their opening World Cup match.

Political Undercurrents And Team Frustrations

IMAGE: Ramin Rezaeian celebrates scoring Iran's first goal. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

But once again, celebrations became part of the story for Iran.

Earlier, Ramin Rezaeian drew attention after scoring Iran's first equaliser, pulling his shirt over his face as he ran towards the fans. He later admitted the gesture carried a political message, though he refused to go into further detail.

Against a backdrop of a charged atmosphere in Los Angeles -- where Iran's national anthem was booed and some fans displayed pre-revolutionary flags --even moments of celebration inevitably came under scrutiny.

After the match, Coach Amir Ghalenoei, during his post-match press conference, expressed frustration over a last-minute change to the team's travel plans, which required them to return to Mexico after the game.

'We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover. After the game today, they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately',' Ghalenoei said as quoted by ESPN.

'It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we've been told to return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that,' he added.

The Iran coach said his team are 'perhaps the most oppressed' team in the ongoing showpiece event.