FIFA World Cup: Guess Who Watched Messi Score His Record Goal

Lionel Messi scored twice against Austria to become the FIFA Men's World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer with 18 goals as his family celebrated the historic moment from the stands.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates his record-breaking goal. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria on Monday, June 22, 2026, to script his name in the annals of football history, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the FIFA Men's World Cup.

Key Points The Argentina captain became the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA Men's World Cup history with 18 goals.

Messi also overtook German footballer Miroslav Klose's 17 World Cup wins.

Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro watched from the stands and celebrated the milestone.

Two days ahead of his 39th birthday, Messi went past Miroslav Klose with a 38th minute strike before doubling his game tally with a stoppage time goal on Monday.

Messi now has 18 goals; following close is France Captain Kylian Mbappe.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's family celebrate his record World Cup goal on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Messi World/X

Just after Messi went past Klose, Mbappe took his goal tally to 16 at the World Cup.

Messi is also now the player with the most wins in FIFA World Cup history, bettering Klose's tally of 17 victories.

And watching Messi's feats from the stands was his family.

Wife Antonela Roccuzzo along with their sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro as well as close family members celebrated his record-scoring goal at the Dallas stadium.