Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Guess Who Watched Messi Score His Record Goal

FIFA World Cup: Guess Who Watched Messi Score His Record Goal

By REDIFF SPORTS June 23, 2026 14:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Lionel Messi scored twice against Austria to become the FIFA Men's World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer with 18 goals as his family celebrated the historic moment from the stands.

Lionel Messi celebrates his record-breaking goal

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates his record-breaking goal. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Lionel Messi scored twice in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria on Monday, June 22, 2026, to script his name in the annals of football history, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the FIFA Men's World Cup.

Key Points

  • The Argentina captain became the all-time leading goalscorer in FIFA Men's World Cup history with 18 goals.
  • Messi also overtook German footballer Miroslav Klose's 17 World Cup wins.
  • Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro watched from the stands and celebrated the milestone.
 

Two days ahead of his 39th birthday, Messi went past Miroslav Klose with a 38th minute strike before doubling his game tally with a stoppage time goal on Monday.

Messi now has 18 goals; following close is France Captain Kylian Mbappe.

 

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's family celebrate his record World Cup goal on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Messi World/X

Just after Messi went past Klose, Mbappe took his goal tally to 16 at the World Cup.

Messi is also now the player with the most wins in FIFA World Cup history, bettering Klose's tally of 17 victories.

And watching Messi's feats from the stands was his family.

Wife Antonela Roccuzzo along with their sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro as well as close family members celebrated his record-scoring goal at the Dallas stadium.

More News Coverage

Lionel MessiFIFA Men's World CupAustriaMiroslav KloseArgentina

More From Rediff

'Tired' Messi savours record night as Argentina march on

'Tired' Messi savours record night as Argentina march on
Lionel Messi Breaks World Cup's All-Time Goals Record

Lionel Messi Breaks World Cup's All-Time Goals Record
Messi Magic Powers Argentina To World Cup Knockouts

Messi Magic Powers Argentina To World Cup Knockouts

Related Stories

Klose Hails Messi After World Cup Record Is Broken

Klose Hails Messi After World Cup Record Is Broken

Quick Links

Antonela RoccuzzoThiagoMateoCiroMbappe

Web Stories

How Well Do You Know India?

How Well Do You Know India?
9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals
iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026