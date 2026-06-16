FIFA World Cup: Goan Origin Araujo Earns Uruguay Crucial Point

Uruguay winger Maximiliano Araujo, whose grandfather hailed from Goa's Loutolim village, scored a late equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in their FIFA World Cup opener.

IMAGE: Maxi Araujo celebrates scoring Uruguay's first goal and the equaliser past Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais. Photograph:Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

When Maximiliano Araujo scored a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for Uruguay in their World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia on Monday, June 15, 2026, the Uruguayan bench heaved a sigh of relief.

Key Points Maximiliano Araujo scored the 80th minute equaliser against Saudi Arabia to rescue a point for Uruguay.

Maximiliano's parentage hails from the village of Loutolim in Goa.

His grandfather Redualdo moved to Angola and Brazil from Goa before settling in Uruguay.

Thousands of miles across the globe, in the Goan village of Loutolim, there were smiles too.

Uruguay winger Araujo shares has a little-known connection to Goa.

According to the local media, Maxi's grandfather Redualdo Araujo hailed from the beautiful South Goan village that was also the birthplace of renowned artist Mario Miranda.

Like scores of Goans who moved to Africa back in the day, Redualdo shifted to Angola for better prospects. He then relocated to Brazil and eventually settled in Rivera, Uruguay, where Maxi was born.

Maxi, who plays for the Portuguese club Sporting CP, made his international debut in 2023. The 26 year old has quickly become an impactful player for Uruguay. Since his debut, he has played 14 games, scoring 4 goals, including 2 in 6 matches at the 2024 Copa America.

On Monday, Maxi prevented another upset in Group H after Spain's earlier goalless draw with Cape Verde.

He stepped up 10 minutes from time to salvage a face-saving draw and rescue a valuable point for his side.