Ghana's defence frustrates England in goalless draw

England were held to a frustrating goalless draw by a tactically disciplined Ghana side, impacting both teams' progression hopes, after a tense World Cup Group L encounter.

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane shoots over the crossbar during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Ghana at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Key Points England and Ghana played to a 0-0 draw in their World Cup Group L match, impacting both teams' progression.

Ghana's resolute defence successfully blunted England's attacking prowess despite England's high possession.

The opening 45 minutes marked the first time in this World Cup neither side had a shot on target.

England made several substitutions to break the deadlock, with Harry Kane missing a crucial late chance.

This draw is England's fourth consecutive second group game draw in major international tournaments.

IMAGE: Defender Ezri Konsa and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford come to England's rescue after Ghana's Prince Kwabena Adu breaks through. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

England failed to find a way through a resolute Ghana side and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group L match on Tuesday, a result which left both sides well placed to move into the next phase but was a disappointment for Thomas Tuchel’s side after their opening 4-2 win over Croatia.

Ghana, who pulled off a last-gasp 1-0 victory over Panama in their opening match, made their intentions clear right from the kickoff as they lined up to blunt England’s attacking style.

Under a constant drizzle, the Three Lions had almost 80% of possession in the first half but were limited to half chances as Ghana players swarmed around England captain Harry Kane and anyone else on the few occasions they got into dangerous positions.

The opening 45 minutes were the first in any game at this World Cup in which neither side had a shot on target and one of the biggest cheers was for the sight of former England captain David Beckham watching the game in a suit and shown on the giant screens at the home of the New England Patriots NFL team near Boston.

Tactical Battle Unfolds

IMAGE: England's Nico O'Reilly reacts after he and Harry Kane miss a chance to score. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Tuchel had said he expected Ghana to be well drilled by Carlos Queiroz, at his fifth World Cup as a coach and who has first-hand experience of English football from his two spells as assistant manager at Manchester United.

England assistant coach Anthony Barry said at halftime that Ghana were defending “deep, deep, deep, probably deeper than we expected” and England needed to be patient.

Tuchel sought to break the deadlock by introducing Bukayo Saka and Nico O’Reilly in the 65th minute followed by Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze less than 10 minutes later and finally throwing on Marcus Rashford.

Ghana, who scored in the dying seconds against Panama, threatened to hit England on the break through the pace of Antoine Semenyo and substitute Prince Kwabena Adu.

But it was England who spurned the best chance of the game in the 86th minute when O’Reilly headed against the bar and Kane blasted the rebound over.

Post-Match Reactions And Implications

IMAGE: England's Reece James shakes hands with Ghana's Antoine Semenyo after the match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

"I just couldn't quite get over the ball," Kane said. "But, yeah, I'm backing myself to score that more often than not. So, it is what it is. I've been a striker long enough to know they don't always go in, so I have to accept it."

Ghana coach Queiroz praised his team for sticking to his strategy for frustrating England.

IMAGE: Kwasi Sibo celebrates with his teammates after Ghana snatch a well-earned draw. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

"I am so proud, the way our players they fought during the game, how much they stand behind the game plan," the Portuguese veteran said.

The result represented the fourth time in a row at major competitions, two European Championships and now two World Cups, that England have drawn their second group game.

Croatia and Panama, both on zero points, meet later on Tuesday.