FIFA World Cup: Germany Players, Coach Divided After Shock Ecuador Defeat

Discover how Germany's World Cup defeat to Ecuador has ignited a public disagreement between coach Julian Nagelsmann and key players Joshua Kimmich and Deniz Undav regarding the team's commitment and performance.

IMAGE: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Germany suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador despite already qualifying for the World Cup knockout stage.

Captain Joshua Kimmich and striker Deniz Undav attributed the loss to Ecuador's greater desire, stating they 'wanted it more'.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann vehemently disagreed with his players' assessment, dismissing it as "nonsense".

Nagelsmann emphasised the need for the team to learn from the loss, improve control, and prepare for the next round of 32 match.

Leroy Sane scored Germany's only goal early in the match, a performance praised by Nagelsmann despite the team's overall defeat.

may have already qualified for the World Cup knockout stage, but their 2-1 defeat to Ecuador sparked a difference of opinion within the camp.

Captain Joshua Kimmich and striker Deniz Undav admitted Ecuador ‘wanted it more’ but coach Julian Nagelsmann strongly rejected that assessment.

Germany were beaten despite taking an early lead through a Leroy Sane goal. Germany will play one of the eight best third-place teams on Monday at Boston Stadium in the round of 32.

Coach Nagelsmann's Post-Match Analysis

IMAGE: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann gives instructions to Nathaniel Brown. Photograph: Thomas Mukoya/Reuters

"We have to learn from (the loss) and improve, but we also have to look forward," Nagelsmann told reporters. "On Monday it's important that we start well."

Nagelsmann said the team have to "be more calm and more active in certain situations" to avoid squandering leads. "When you have such a good start and take the lead you have to be patient to find the spaces to build," he said. "Today we lost a little bit of control after the lead."

Sane, whose earlier inconsistency had provoked criticism from some observers, scored his first goal of the World Cup in the second minute. "I was very happy," Nagelsmann said. "He had a good position for the goal. He really did a good job preparing."

The manager made several changes in the match, including substituting midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic at halftime and midfielder Felix Nmecha in the 64th minute.

However, Nagelsmann stopped short of criticising either's performance.

"That’s the problem as a coach - you bring one in, you let one go," he said. "Felix and Pavlo did very well, they gave us a good start for the match... I did not plan to bench any one of them."

He was non-committal about what Monday's starting lineup might look like. "We will look at the training session on Sunday and make a new decision... and we'll see who will start then," he said.

Players' Perspective: Ecuador's Greater Desire

Joshua Kimmich and Deniz Undav admitted Germany were second best against Ecuador, saying their opponents ‘wanted it more’.

"I had the feeling that they wanted it more than we did," Germany striker Undav told Magenta TV. "Ecuador were more aggressive, more tenacious. We have to learn from this that we also have to give it our all. They gave 100% in every action; they were involved in every challenge."

Speaking after the match, Kimmich echoed Undav's assessment of Germany's performance.

"The difference today was that the opponent wanted to win more than us. This is why they won today. It was really deserved," the German captain said.

Nagelsmann Dismisses 'Nonsense' Claims of Low Commitment

Germany manager Nagelsmann, however, disagreed with Kimmich and Undav.

Addressing reporters after the match, Nagelsmann defended the question marks surrounding Germany's commitment during their defeat by Ecuador.

"Please stop the nonsense, honestly!" Nagelsmann told reporters, as quoted by FotMob. "Didn't the boys want to go full throttle?"

"Of course, we made different changes than we might have done in moments when we urgently needed another goal. But we can't tell any player that he didn't step on the gas, that's far too striking for me," he said.