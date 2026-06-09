FIFA World Cup: Mexico, where every patch of ground becomes a football pitch

From a dirt-field neighborhood in Monterrey to a volcano-crater pitch and the canals of Xochimilco, Mexico's communities create unique spaces where soccer inspires dreams, preserves traditions and strengthens social bonds.

IMAGE: A drone view of a sports field known as the Field of the Gods, inside the crater of the Teoca volcano, an inactive volcano at more than 2,700 metres above sea level in Mexico City where amateur tournaments are played every Sunday. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Key Points Soccer thrives in every corner of Mexico, with communities creating pitches in remarkable locations despite economic and geographic challenges.

The sport serves as a source of aspiration, identity and togetherness, from young players chasing professional dreams to families gathering on match days.

Football unites Mexican communities across contrasting landscapes, revealing the deep cultural role the game plays in Mexican life.

Across World Cup co-host Mexico, soccer pitches are laid out wherever communities can find the space. On the edges of towns, on highway underpasses, and even in a volcano crater, spaces are cleared that allow the young and the old to share in the dream of the beautiful game.

In an impoverished neighborhood in Monterrey in northern Mexico, 14-year-old Humberto Guadalupe, called "Messi" by friends and family, spends his weekends on the community's only soccer field, surrounded by abandoned cars and dirt roads.

Just like the legendary Argentine player who inspired his nickname, he dreams of becoming a professional player one day, encouraged by his grandmother. "One way or another, it's going to happen," he says. "Even when we lose a match, we keep our heads up."

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Playing on Extraordinary Ground

IMAGE: 'Pandilleros' team members are warming up during the Cerro de la Campana llanero soccer championship. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

To the south, in a rural district on the outskirts of Mexico City, families arrive by car, motorcycle, bicycle and on foot to watch matches at the "Field of the Gods," a soccer pitch inside the crater of the extinct Teoca Volcano.

Mist moves between pine trees and fruit orchards that frame the pitch in the former crater, nearly 700 meters (2,300 ft) above the sprawling capital. Built by the community more than 60 years ago, it is used by amateur local teams on Sundays.

In nearby Xochimilco, soccer players ride in traditional "trajinera" wooden boats along canals and cross chinampas, the ancient agricultural plots or floating gardens that helped sustain the Aztec capital centuries ago.

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Bound Together by the Beautiful Game

IMAGE: A drone view of a painted football pitch in the Tlatelolco housing complex in Mexico City, where matches are held to promote sport within the LGBTQA+ community. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

They are heading to play on some of Mexico City's last remaining natural grass pitches.

Located inside a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the pitches are an important social hub, but their creation can be damaging to the area's ecology and habitat of the endangered axolotl salamander, scientists say.

Though separated by landscape and distance, these matches share the same rhythm: communities building spaces around soccer in places shaped by hardship, geography and memory.