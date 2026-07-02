FIFA World Cup: From hero to outcast: Balogun sent off, US move on

Balogun scored and celebrated in style before a VAR review turned his night around for the worse, as he was sent off for a foul. Even with 10 men, the United States stayed disciplined and beat Bosnia 2–0. Malik Tillman sealed the win with a free-kick goal. The result sends the U.S. into the last 16 against Belgium. Balogun is suspended for that match.

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun of the US reacts after receiving a red card. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Balogun goes from hero to suspended spectator as US advance

Folarin Balogun's evening began with a goal and a celebration fit for LeBron James. It ended with the United States striker walking off after a red card that will keep him out of what would have been the biggest match of his international career.

Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup to give the U.S. a first-half lead in their 2-0 round-of-32 win over Bosnia on Wednesday, continuing his breakout tournament on home soil.

The forward marked the goal by mimicking James' famous "Silencer" celebration, lifting his knees and pounding his chest before repeatedly pushing both arms downward in front of a raucous Santa Clara crowd.

James noticed.

"Helluva goal there Young King!" the NBA great wrote on social media during the match, giving Balogun's moment an extra jolt of star power.

But Balogun's night took a sharp turn after the break when he was shown a red card for planting his boot into the ankle of Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic, leaving the U.S. to navigate the remainder of the knockout tie a man down.

The contact by Balogun appeared inadvertent and he was not shown a red or even a yellow initially, but was sent off after a Video Assistant Referee review.

For a few anxious moments, the red card threatened to overwhelm everything Balogun had done well.

It also stirred uncomfortable memories for U.S. fans of Tim Weah's sending-off against Panama at the 2024 Copa America, when the Americans unraveled and crashed out in the group stage on home soil.

This time, Balogun's teammates made sure the story did not end the same way.

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun of the US scores their first goal past Bosnia and Herzegovina's Nikola Vasilj. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Rather than fold, Mauricio Pochettino's side stayed compact and composed, defending with discipline while still posing a threat going forward. Malik Tillman eventually doubled the lead with a free kick, allowing the U.S. to close out victory despite Balogun's dismissal.

"We had to dig deep for that one," Christian Pulisic said.

"Obviously, I felt we put on such a good performance and didn't deserve the red card. I mean, I didn't see it, but it's unfortunate. But for us to dig in deep, get another goal and defend the way we did, it took a real team effort, but we're proud of that."

For Balogun, the night was a contradiction: another good finish that reinforced his value as the U.S. attack's focal point, followed by a costly lapse that will leave him watching from the stands when the Americans face Belgium in the last 16.

The U.S. survived without him on Wednesday. In Seattle on Monday, they will have to prove they can do it again from the start.

US coach Pochettino says Balogun did not deserve red card

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun of the US reacts after receiving a red card. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino praised his players' unity after they saw off Bosnia 2-0 with 10 men on Wednesday but railed against Balogun's dismissal for "accidental" contact in the round-of-32 clash.

The win was the U.S.'s first in a World Cup knockout since 2002 and set up a last-16 showdown with Belgium.

"It's difficult to describe our feeling, because I think they were amazing, and (there is) no easy game in the World Cup," he said.

"I think the maturity of the team is amazing in the way that we are growing in the last five-six weeks."

Balogun, who scored his third goal of the tournament near halftime, will miss the biggest match of his career, though, after getting a red card for planting his foot on Tarik Muharemovic's ankle.

Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez said the decision, confirmed after a VAR review, was fair but Pochettino saw it differently.

"Never was this a red card. Watching it on TV, never was there intention to step (on) the player," he told the post-match press conference.

"That was a normal action in football. That happened by accident and it's never intentional. That is why for me it was never a red card."

IMAGE: Folarin Balogun of the US is shown a red card by referee Raphael Claus. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Pochettino said Balogun was disappointed and sad in the dressing room.

"But he's also happy because we qualified... He needs to understand that this type of situation happens," he said.

"I hope that, for sure, he is going to be able to help us again. I hope that we go to the next round."

Pochettino became the first U.S. men's coach to win three World Cup matches, and belted out "Country Roads" with fans in the terraces as he hugged players and staff after the final whistle.

With Christian Pulisic starting, Pochettino reverted to the same 11 he deployed in the opening 4-1 thrashing of Paraguay but they were kept at bay by the stacked Bosnian defence until the cusp of halftime.

It took a touch of fortune to break the deadlock, with Balogun swooping on a deflection to fire a low shot home.

Malik Tillman then doubled the lead with a free kick after Balogun's red card to seal the win.

"It was amazing, Malik is an amazing player, full of talent," said Pochettino.

"We knew that he has that talent to do the free kick ... to do what he did. So happy for him."