Mbappe misses penalty as France, Morocco goalless in quarter-final

France and Morocco remain goalless after Kylian Mbappe's missed penalty in the World Cup quarter-final.

IMAGE: Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves a penalty from France's Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup quarter-final at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Rutherford/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points France and Morocco were goalless in their World Cup quarter-final match at half-time.

Kylian Mbappe's penalty kick in the 28th minute was saved by Yassine Bounou.

France dominated possession and had many chances but could not score.

Morocco's defence held strong, thwarting several attempts on goal from France.

The quarter-final was a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, which France won 2-0.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe's shot from the penalty spot is saved by Yassine Bounou. Photograph: Mike Segar

Kylian Mbappe failed to score from the penalty spot as France and Morocco were locked goalless in the first quarter-final of the World Cup at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts on Thursday.

France had an early chance to take the lead but Dayot Upamecano's feeble header from handshaking distance was parried by Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

IMAGE: Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui fouls France's Kylian Mbappe to concede a penalty. Photograph: Brian Snyde

They repeatedly made inroads into the Morocco box but without success.

The North Africans did not have a single attempt at goal in the first half as the two-time World champions called the shots.

Mbappe's Penalty Miss And Match Dynamics

IMAGE: Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves a header on goal from France's Dayot Upamecano early in the match. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

France were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute when Kylian Mbappe was brought down by Noussair Mazraoui inside the box. However, Mbappe's kick from the spot was well-saved by Bounou.

This meeting is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semi-final, when France ended Morocco's historic run in Qatar with a 2-0 victory.