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France coach Deschamps to miss final group game to attend mother's funeral

June 24, 2026 10:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Didier Deschamps

IMAGE: France coach Didier Deschamps. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kyle Ross

Key Points

  • France have already qualified for the knockout stage after beating Senegal and Iraq.
  • Didier Deschamps will fly back to France to attend his mother's funeral.
  • France will clash against Norway in their final group match on Friday.

Didier Deschamps is flying back to France to attend his mother's funeral and will not coach the team's last Group I game at the World Cup against Norway, the French federation said on Tuesday.

"Didier Deschamps will not be able to oversee training sessions ahead of the Norway v France match. He will also be absent from the bench for Friday's

final Group I game," the FFF said in a statement.

"The national team coach learned this morning of the death of his mother and will return to France to attend her funeral.

"In agreement with Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, who is currently at the France team's base camp, Deschamps has entrusted assistant coach Guy Stephan with responsibility for leading the squad until his return."

France Through To Knockouts

France have already qualified for the knockout stage after beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0 in their first two games.

 
Source: REUTERS
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