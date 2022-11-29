News
Fire-fighter Casemiro provides the spark for Brazil

Fire-fighter Casemiro provides the spark for Brazil

November 29, 2022 11:16 IST
IMAGE: Casemiro's late goal won him the man of the match award and spared Brazil's blushes after a scrappy performance against Switzerland on Monday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Brazil defensive midfielder Casemiro took a break from putting out fires to score a scorching goal that sent his side into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Switzerland in their Group G clash at the 974 Stadium on Monday.

 

Casemiro's late goal won him the man of the match award and spared Brazil's blushes after a scrappy performance that saw them hit plenty of loose passes before he struck his brilliant finish seven minutes from the end of normal time.

"It is very clear that my very first objective is to support the team...to put out fires wherever they may be. But nevertheless, if there is an opportunity to take a little shot on goal, I think that's very important," the 30-year-old told a news conference.

Casemiro smiled as he spoke about the win and the goal but he was in no hurry to take all the credit for himself, despite scoring the match-winner.

"Regardless of the goal scored, I think it's very important to have helped the team, when we win, we all win together, when we lose, we all lose together," he said.

IMAGE: Casemiro scores the winner for Brazil with a brilliant finish seven minutes from the end of normal time. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Just before the new conference, injured team-mate Neymar tweeted: "Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time".

Coach Tite made an exception when asked if he agreed with that sentiment.

"I always respect other opinions and I usually don't comment on them, but I'll allow myself to do so today - I agree," the coach, who played as a midfielder himself, told reporters.

Brazil top the group on six points, three ahead of the Swiss and five ahead of Cameroon and Serbia, who they face in their final group game.

"We have to reassess the physical condition (of the players) with physicians and medical staff and then yes, we'll think about what will happen, but today we must enjoy the win," Tite said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
