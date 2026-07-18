FIFA World Cup final: Spain's Laporte flags refereeing concerns ahead of Argentina clash

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte questioned refereeing involving Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, saying aggressive incidents went unpunished and calling for consistent officiating.

IMAGE: Spain's Aymeric Laporte has taken aim at refereeing ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Spain's Aymeric Laporte says some incidents involving Argentina were not punished by referees.

The defender urges consistent officiating in the World Cup final.

Spain and Argentina, who beat France and England respectively in the semifinals, will meet in the final in New Jersey on Sunday.

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has questioned some refereeing decisions involving Argentina ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, saying aggressive play should not go unpunished.

Speaking to Marca in an interview quoted by French news outlet L'Equipe, Laporte said he had no issue with physical football as long as referees enforced the rules consistently.

'Aggressive Play Must be Punished'

"I'm not at all worried about aggression in football. If it's tolerated and the referee does his job, it doesn't bother me," Laporte said.

The Spain international, however, said he was surprised by several incidents involving Argentina in recent matches that he believed went unpunished.

"It's true that in recent matches, we've seen things that have greatly surprised us, actions that have gone unpunished. Especially against Argentina, a team that makes a strong impression. This shouldn't be allowed in football, especially in such important competitions, because it can destabilise and frustrate the team," he said.

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Laporte Praises Spain's Discipline

Laporte also praised Spain's approach throughout the tournament, saying the team had avoided dangerous challenges and played fairly.

"Since the start of the tournament, we've been a pretty good team from this point of view. We don't try to hit our opponents or commit dangerous fouls. And I think that's what we need to do in this match. But it's true that it will depend a lot on the refereeing," he said.

Defending champions Argentina will face European champions Spain in the final on Sunday.

Spain reached the final with a 2-0 win over France, while Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1, scoring the winner in stoppage time after trailing 0-1.

Lionel Messi goes into the final at the top of the Golden Boot standings after providing two assists in Argentina's semifinal victory over England, moving ahead of France captain Kylian Mbappe.