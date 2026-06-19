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FIFA World Cup fever hits Norwegian parliament

June 19, 2026 14:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the Norwegian parliament united in a unique display of national pride, recreating the iconic Viking rowing celebration to support their football team during the ongoing World Cup.

Norwegian parliament

IMAGE: Members of Parliament 'row' for the Norwegian national football team at the Storting (Norwegian Parliament), in Oslo. Photograph: Hakon Mosvold Larsen/Reuters

Key Points

  • Norwegian parliamentarians replicated the Viking rowing celebration popularised by their football fans.
  • The unique display occurred during a parliamentary session, showing cross-party unity for the national team.
  • Fans in Boston had previously performed the rowing action to celebrate Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq.
  • The celebration embraces Norway's seafaring heritage and national pride during the World Cup.
  • Norway is set to play Senegal next in Group I, aiming for the knockout stage.

World Cup fever has spread as far as the Norwegian parliament, where elected representatives performed a recreation of Viking rowing that has been made famous by the country's soccer fans attending the tournament across the Atlantic.

Before, during and after Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq in Boston, the country's red-clad fans, many of them wearing Viking helmets, were pictured rowing in unison in bars, on public transport and even on escalators around the stadium as they embraced the heritage of their seafaring Scandinavian forefathers.

 

Parliamentary Unity For Football

Thursday's parliamentary session was briefly interrupted when the speaker suggested that the members repeat the fans' rowing action to show the nation's support for the ongoing campaign, and the parliamentarians responded enthusiastically in a cross-party display of unity.

Norway's next World Cup Group I outing is against Senegal on June 22, where they will be hoping to plunder another victory that will see them through to the knockout stage.

Source: REUTERS
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