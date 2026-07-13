FIFA World Cup Favourite Revealed Ahead of Semi-Finals

Legendary German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn provides an insightful analysis of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, emphasising that tactical discipline, mental fortitude, and fine margins will be the ultimate deciders in the quest for the coveted title.

IMAGE: France, Spain, Argentina and England battle for a place in the final. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/X

Key Points Oliver Kahn believes tactical discipline, mentality, and fine margins will decide the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

The Spain vs France match is anticipated as a fascinating tactical battle, with midfield control being crucial.

Kahn emphasises patience and defensive balance for Spain against France's counter-attacking strength.

Modern goalkeepers are increasingly influential, acting as both first attackers and last defenders.

Mentality, emotional discipline, and decision-making under pressure are vital for teams to reach the final.

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches the semi-final stage, Oliver Kahn, legendary German goalkeeper, believes the race to the title is too close to call, with tactical discipline, mentality and fine margins set to decide who reaches the final.

Previewing the last four, Kahn, a ZEE 5 expert for the FIFA World Cup, described Spain vs France as "one of the most fascinating tactical battles" of the tournament, with Spain's possession-based approach coming up against France's devastating counter-attacking game.

Tactical Battlegrounds and Midfield Control

He said, "The team that controls the midfield without sacrificing its defensive structure will have the upper hand. Semi-finals are often decided by fine margins rather than sustained dominance," according to a press release from ZEE 5.

On how Spain can break down France's compact defence, Kahn stressed patience and balance. "Spain have to stay patient but purposeful. They need to move the ball quickly, create overloads and maintain strong defensive balance because France are one of the best teams in transition," he said.

The German great also believes the battle in midfield will determine the outcome. "It's not about pressing constantly - it's about pressing intelligently. Whichever side controls the central areas and prevents the opposition from playing through the middle will probably control the game," Kahn said.

The Evolving Role of Goalkeepers

Drawing on his own experience, Kahn highlighted the growing influence of goalkeepers in modern football and said, "Modern goalkeepers are effectively the first attackers as well as the last defenders... One good decision, or one mistake from a goalkeeper, can completely change the outcome."

Mentality and the Path to Victory

Beyond tactics, Kahn believes mentality will separate the finalists. "The best teams stick to their game plan. They don't panic, stay emotionally disciplined and continue making good decisions under pressure," he said.

Asked to identify the strongest contender for the title, Kahn gave France a slight edge while acknowledging how closely matched the remaining teams are.

He said, "If I had to pick one team based purely on what we've seen so far, I would probably say France. They look the most complete side in terms of balance, depth and their ability to win games in different ways. But the margins between these four teams are extremely small, and any one of them is capable of lifting the World Cup."