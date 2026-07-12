Norway, England Level As World Cup Quarter-Final Goes To Extra-time

Norway and England were level at half-time in their World Cup quarter-final, featuring goals from Andreas Schjelderup and Jude Bellingham.

IMAGE: Andreas Schjelderup scores Norway's first goal past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the FIFA World Cup quarter-final at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Norway took the lead in the World Cup quarter-final through Andreas Schjelderup's goal.

Jude Bellingham scored a crucial equaliser for England in first-half added time.

The match featured intense action and scoring opportunities for both teams.

Harry Kane had a goal disallowed for off-side just before the half-time whistle.

IMAGE: Andreas Schjelderup celebrates putting Norway ahead in the match. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Norway and England were locked 1-1 in the third World Cup quarter-final at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday.

The match went to extra-time after a thrilling second half, which saw both teams fail to get the decisive goal for a semi-final berth.

Andreas Schjelderup put Norway ahead in the 36th minute while Jude Bellingham scored in added time of the first half to put England on level terms at the breather.

First Half Action And Key Goals

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham fires the ball past Norway's goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to draw England level. Photograph: Omar Aziz/Reuters

Norway had a good chance to forge ahead in the 33rd minute after John Stones gave the ball away, but Haaland failed to take possession.

A minute later Norway were rewarded for their persistence as Harry Kane was dispossessed by Sander Berg in the box. The England players stopped to appeal for a free-kick, but Norway played on. Andreas Schjelderup picked the ball, advanced down the left, cut infield and sent a cross that swerved to left across England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the net.

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England's first goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Norway could have added another goal immediately but Martin Odegaard’s low shot was stopped by a sprawling Pickford.

England drew level two minutes into added time of the first half after Anthony Gordon passed the ball from the left to Jude Bellingham, who burst into the box, past a defender and drove an angled shot past goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to the far corner.

On the stroke of half-time Harry Kane thought he had scored a second for England but the goal was disallowed for off-side.

The pace hotted up at the start of the second half with Norway pressing hard. England were fortunate to remain level as Torbjorn Heggem's goal disallowed following a VAR review.

Heggem thought he had restored Norway’s lead in the 59th minute, only for the goal to be ruled out because of a shove by Erling Haaland on Elliot Anderson in the build-up.

With three minutes to go for the final whistle Saka had a chance to clinch the issue for England as he jinked his way from the right into the box and fired a low shot across the face of goal but defender Fredrik Aursnes did well to clear and prevent a certain goal.