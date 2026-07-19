England stun France in 10-goal thriller to finish third at World Cup

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick as England beat France 6-4 in thrilling World Cup third-place play-off match on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jude Bellingham scores England's sixth goal during the FIFA World Cup third place play-off match against France at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Bukayo Saka scored thrice as England beat France in the World Cup third-place match.

England secured a commanding 4-0 lead by half-time.

Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa, and Bukayo Saka (two) scored for England in the first half.

France, despite a strong defensive record, conceded four goals in the opening half.

Kylian Mbappe led a second-half resurgence for France, scoring twice to narrow the deficit.

Saka scored from the penalty spot in the second half to complete his hat-trick.

Jude Bellingham scored minutes before the final whistle to seal the issue for England.

Both teams were playing for third place after semi-final losses to Argentina and Spain respectively.

IMAGE: Bukayo Saka fires the ball home for England's fourth goal. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick as England staved off a stirring fightback from France to win the third-place World Cup play-off match 6-4 at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday.

France staged a strong recovery after trailing 0-4 at half-time with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice, but that was all.

Mbappe became the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals on coach Didier Deschamps's last game after 14 years in charge.

Mbappe leads the Golden Boot standings with 10 goals, two more goals than Argentina forward Lionel Messi.

With stars Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane watching from the bench, Declan Rice put England ahead in the third minute, curling the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Ezri Konsa made it 2-0 heading the ball home from a corner in the 18th, and Bukayo Saka added goals in the 37th and in stoppage time to stun France, who had allowed only four goals in the entire tournament entering the match.

France's Second-Half Comeback

With a big defeat staring at France, Mbappe, who won the Golden Boot at the World Cup four years ago in Qatar, pulled a goal back soon after half-time, scoring in the 48th minute.

Bradley Barcola then sent the ball past England goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the 58th minute for France's second goal.

That goal spurred France further and Mbappe got his second goal of the match with a neat finish in the 66th minute for his tenth goal of the tournament.

Bukayo Saka then scored from the penalty spot in the 87th minute to complete his hat-trick and make it 5-3 for England.

With minutes for the final whistle Ousmane Dembele scored for France to pull another goal back for France.

But all was not over yes, as Jude Bellingham added another for England with a brilliant finish with the last kick of the game.

France lost to Spain in the semi-finals and squandered its chance at reaching a third straight World Cup final while England blew a 1-0 lead against Argentina.