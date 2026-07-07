FIFA World Cup: Egypt stun Argentina with early lead before Messi misses penalty

Egypt lead Argentina 1-0 at the break of their World Cup last-16 clash with Yasser Ibrahim striking minutes before Lionel Messi's spot kick was saved by their goalkeeper.

IMAGE: Egypt's Yasser Ibrahim celebrates scoring against Argentina during their Round of 16 FIFA World Cup clash at the Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, US, on Tuesday. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Egypt took a 1-0 lead against Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter before Lionel Messi had his spot-kick saved.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made three changes, with Julian Alvarez replacing Lautaro Martinez in attack.

Egypt also made two adjustments, while both teams entered the knockout tie after dramatic victories decided by extra time and penalties.

The winners will advance to a quarter-final meeting with either Switzerland or Colombia.

Egypt led Argentina 1-0 at the break of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash after the Pharaohs shocked the defending champions in the 15th minute, with Yasser Ibrahim heading Marwan Attia's corner into the net.

Argentina were awarded a penalty in the 20th minute, but Lionel Messi's kick was saved by goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir. Tagliafico was fouled by Hassan inside the box, giving Messi the chance to score his eighth goal of the World Cup, but his left-footed shot was parried away by Shoubir.

Argentina looked to take control early on, but the opening stages were a cautious affair with neither side willing to take unnecessary risks. They may also have been feeling the effects of their extra-time battle against Cape Verde just four days earlier.

Earlier, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made three changes to his starting lineup, handing Julian Alvarez the nod in attack ahead of Lautaro Martinez.

Nicolas Tagliafico came in at left back for Facundo Medina, while Leandro Paredes replaced Thiago Almada in midfield.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan also reshuffled his side, bringing in forward Haissem Hassan and midfielder Mohanad Lashin in place of Omar Marmoush and Hamdy Fathy.

Argentina booked their place in the last 16 after a 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde, while Egypt advanced by beating Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout after their match ended 1-1.

The winners will take on either Switzerland or Colombia, who meet later on Tuesday, in the quarterfinals.

Teams:

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

Egypt: Mostafa Shoubir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Karim Hafez; Mohanad Lashin, Emam Ashour, Marawan Attia, Mostafa Zico; Mohamed Salah, Haissem Hassan.