Ecuador shock Germany to enter World Cup last 32 stage

Underdogs Ecuador hand football powerhouse Germany shocking defeat and dramatically secure spot in the World Cup knockout stages.

IMAGE: Gonzalo Plata scores Ecuador's second goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the FIFA World Cup Group E match at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points

Ecuador defeated Germany 2-1 in a crucial World Cup match.

The victory secured Ecuador's qualification for the last 32 knockout rounds.

Germany scored an early goal through Leroy Sane in the second minute.

Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal, breaking a 39-shot drought.

Gonzalo Plata scored the winning goal for Ecuador with 13 minutes remaining.

IMAGE: Leroy Sane sends the ball past Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez to put Germany ahead in the match. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

An increasingly desperate Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 on Wednesday to drag their World Cup campaign out of the flames and qualify for a place in the last 32.

Needing a win -- or a miracle -- to keep their hopes alive, the South Americans suffered the worst possible start when already-qualified Germany struck in the second minute, with Leroy Sane brilliantly opening his account at a major international tournament in his 15th appearance at one.

Ecuador had failed to score in this tournament despite 39 previous attempts, but finally broke their duck with their 40th shot when Nilson Angulo curled the ball beyond Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the sea of yellow in the stands.

IMAGE: Leroy Sane celebrates with Florian Wirtz after scoring. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Gonzalo Plata then bundled home the winner with 13 minutes remaining to put Ecuador in the knockout rounds.

Ecuador had failed to score in this tournament despite 39 previous attempts, but finally broke their duck with their 40th shot when Nilson Angulo curled the ball beyond Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the sea of yellow in the stands.

Gonzalo Plata then bundled home the winner with 13 minutes remaining to complete Ecuador's stirring comeback as their fans erupted with joy at the sold-out New York/New Jersey stadium

Already assured of qualification as group winners, Germany finished top with six points, ahead of Ivory Coast on goal difference after the African side beat Curacao 2-0.

Ecuador have qualified as one of the best eight third-placed teams.

Germany's Defensive Vulnerabilities Exposed

IMAGE: Nilson Angulo scores Ecuador's first goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Germany had been chasing a third win from three Group E matches and a 12th successive victory, but their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed again and they have now conceded in all three group matches.

Germany started explosively, with Sane finishing left-footed from just inside the area in the second minute after Florian Wirtz cleverly found his teammate after a quick throw-in.

Ecuador protested that Aleksandar Pavlovic had caught Pedro Vite in the head with a raised foot in the build-up, but referee Tori Penso allowed the goal to stand.

IMAGE: Nilson Angulo celebrates drawing Ecuador level. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Ecuador, who had arrived under pressure after a defeat by Ivory Coast and draw with Curacao, responded swiftly. Angulo curled thee ball into the net from the edge of the box in the ninth minute, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer slow to react.

The second half began with more controversy when Penso awarded Germany a penalty after Felix Nmecha played in Kai Havertz, who appeared to be tripped by Joel Ordonez.

After a VAR review, however, the referee overturned the decision for a Germany foul in the build-up.

Clear chances were then limited until Plata struck in the 78th minute, reacting quickest after substitute Kevin Rodriguez flicked on a corner at the near post and stabbing the ball past Neuer to send the stadium into uproar.