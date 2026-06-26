Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » Ecuador shock Germany to enter World Cup last 32 stage

Ecuador shock Germany to enter World Cup last 32 stage

Updated: June 26, 2026 08:18 IST 4 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Underdogs Ecuador hand football powerhouse Germany shocking defeat and dramatically secure spot in the World Cup knockout stages.

Gonzalo Plata scores Ecuador's second goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the FIFA World Cup Group E match at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Gonzalo Plata scores Ecuador's second goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the FIFA World Cup Group E match at New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Key Points

  • Ecuador defeated Germany 2-1 in a crucial World Cup match.
  • The victory secured Ecuador's qualification for the last 32 knockout rounds.
  • Germany scored an early goal through Leroy Sane in the second minute.
  • Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal, breaking a 39-shot drought.
  • Gonzalo Plata scored the winning goal for Ecuador with 13 minutes remaining.

Leroy Sane sends the ball past Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez to put Germany ahead in the match.

IMAGE: Leroy Sane sends the ball past Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez to put Germany ahead in the match. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

An increasingly desperate Ecuador stunned Germany 2-1 on Wednesday to drag their World Cup campaign out of the flames and qualify for a place in the last 32.

Needing a win -- or a miracle -- to keep their hopes alive, the South Americans suffered the worst possible start when already-qualified Germany struck in the second minute, with Leroy Sane brilliantly opening his account at a major international tournament in his 15th appearance at one.

 

Ecuador had failed to score in this tournament despite 39 previous attempts, but finally broke their duck with their 40th shot when Nilson Angulo curled the ball beyond Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the sea of yellow in the stands.

Leroy Sane celebrates with Florian Wirtz after scoring.

IMAGE: Leroy Sane celebrates with Florian Wirtz after scoring. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Gonzalo Plata then bundled home the winner with 13 minutes remaining to put Ecuador in the knockout rounds.

Ecuador had failed to score in this tournament despite 39 previous attempts, but finally broke their duck with their 40th shot when Nilson Angulo curled the ball beyond Manuel Neuer to spark wild celebrations among the sea of yellow in the stands.

Gonzalo Plata then bundled home the winner with 13 minutes remaining to complete Ecuador's stirring comeback as their fans erupted with joy at the sold-out New York/New Jersey stadium

Already assured of qualification as group winners, Germany finished top with six points, ahead of Ivory Coast on goal difference after the African side beat Curacao 2-0.

Ecuador have qualified as one of the best eight third-placed teams.

Germany's Defensive Vulnerabilities Exposed

Nilson Angulo scores Ecuador's first goal.

IMAGE: Nilson Angulo scores Ecuador's first goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Germany had been chasing a third win from three Group E matches and a 12th successive victory, but their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed again and they have now conceded in all three group matches.

Germany started explosively, with Sane finishing left-footed from just inside the area in the second minute after Florian Wirtz cleverly found his teammate after a quick throw-in.

Ecuador protested that Aleksandar Pavlovic had caught Pedro Vite in the head with a raised foot in the build-up, but referee Tori Penso allowed the goal to stand.

Nilson Angulo celebrates drawing Ecuador level.

IMAGE: Nilson Angulo celebrates drawing Ecuador level. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Ecuador, who had arrived under pressure after a defeat by Ivory Coast and draw with Curacao, responded swiftly. Angulo curled thee ball into the net from the edge of the box in the ninth minute, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer slow to react.

The second half began with more controversy when Penso awarded Germany a penalty after Felix Nmecha played in Kai Havertz, who appeared to be tripped by Joel Ordonez.

After a VAR review, however, the referee overturned the decision for a Germany foul in the build-up.

Clear chances were then limited until Plata struck in the 78th minute, reacting quickest after substitute Kevin Rodriguez flicked on a corner at the near post and stabbing the ball past Neuer to send the stadium into uproar.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

ecuador footballgermany footballworld cup upsetfootball qualificationinternational football

More From Rediff

Djokovic in Awe of Serena's Epic Wimbledon Revival Push

Djokovic in Awe of Serena's Epic Wimbledon Revival Push
FIFA World Cup: Spain's Wing Crisis Deepens Ahead of Knockouts

FIFA World Cup: Spain's Wing Crisis Deepens Ahead of Knockouts
Brazil vs Japan: Revenge takes centre stage in last 32

Brazil vs Japan: Revenge takes centre stage in last 32

Related Stories

Argentina To Rest Messi For Jordan Match?

Argentina To Rest Messi For Jordan Match?

Web Stories

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!
Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White
Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026