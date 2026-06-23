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FIFA World Cup: Did Norway fans wake the King? Celebration goes viral

June 23, 2026 19:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Norway's men's national football team has achieved a historic World Cup knockout stage qualification, sparking widespread overnight celebrations and public jubilation across the nation.

Norway fans

IMAGE: Norway fans celebrate after the match. Photograph: Amanda Pedersen Giske/Reuters

Key Points

  • Norway's men's national football team qualified for the World Cup knockout stages.
  • The team secured their spot with a 3-2 victory over Senegal in a thrilling match.
  • Overnight celebrations erupted across Norway, with fans taking to the streets.
  • Supporters marched to the Royal Palace in Oslo, performing the "Viking rowing" celebration.
  • The Royal House acknowledged the victory, stating they "rejoice with the rest of the country."

Wild overnight celebrations erupted across Norway as the men's national team secured qualification to the World Cup knockout stages and a tide of elated supporters headed to the palace of 89-year-old King Harald V to see if he would join their party.

Despite the match ending at around 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Tuesday, Norwegian supporters took to the streets to party after seeing their team qualify for the last 32 after a thriller 3-2 win against Senegal in the second round match of Group I.

 

Nationwide Jubilation

Norway fans

IMAGE: Supporters of the Norwegian football team perform the "Viking Row" at Norwegian royal palace after their team's Group I victory over Senegal, in Oslo. Photograph: Martin Giaever/Fotballfesten/via REUTERS

Football fever engulfed Oslo, with the capital full of people celebrating the win, even though Tuesday is a normal workday.

A large crowd marched up Oslo's main thoroughfare towards the royal residence chanting: "We're going to wake up the king." Upon reaching the palace square, hundreds of fans sat on the ground to perform the "Viking rowing" celebration.

Norway fans

The Norwegian Royal House declined to comment on whether the King and Queen Sonja had been awoken by the festivities, or if the monarch had stayed up to watch the match.

It remarked only: "The Royal House rejoices with the rest of the country over the men's national team's victory last night."

Source: REUTERS
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