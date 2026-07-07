De Ketelaere double puts Belgium ahead of USA in World Cup last 16 clash

Charles De Ketelaere's goals have given Belgium a crucial lead over the United States at half-time in their World Cup last 16 match.

IMAGE: Charles De Ketelaere scores Belgium's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against the United States at Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, on Monday. Photograph: Troy Wayrynen/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points

Belgium leads the United States 2-1 at half-time in their World Cup last 16 encounter.

Charles De Ketelaere scored both goals for Belgium, putting them ahead in the 9th minute and in creasing the lead in the 33rd.

Malik Tillman equalised for the United States in the 31st minute with a free-kick.

Hans Vanaken made it 3-1 for Belgium.

The winner of this match will face Spain in the quarter-finals.

Spain secured their quarter-final spot by defeating Portugal 1-0 in an earlier match.

IMAGE: Malik Tillman (No. 17) dispatches the ball over a host of Belgium defenders to draw the United States level. Photograph: Troy Wayrynen/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice as Belgium took a 2-1 lead over the United States at half-time in their last 16 match of the World Cup, at Seattle Stadium, Washington, on Monday.

Ketelaere put Belgium ahead in the ninth minute, but Malik Tillman did well to curl a free-kick into the back of the net with the right foot to draw the United States level in the 31st, just when the Belgians were stepping up the pressure.

Belgium Dominates First Half

It did not take long for Belgium to regain the lead as Ketelaere headed the ball home from close range two minutes later.

The Belgians continued to dominate but were denied further success by a stubborn United States defence till the half-time break.

On resumption in the second half, Belgium found the net immediately as Hans Vanaken beat the keeper from outside the box with the right foot to make it 3-1.

The winners of this match will play Spain. In the day's earlier match Mikel Merino scored in the 91st minute to earn Spain a 1-0 win over Portugal and take them into the quarter-finals.