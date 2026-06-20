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FIFA World Cup: Cunha and Vinicius shine as Brazil cruise past Haiti

Updated: June 20, 2026 08:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Brazil's dominant 3-0 win over Haiti, featuring goals from Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior, significantly strengthens their position in the tight Group C race.

Vinicius Junior

IMAGE: Brazil's Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring with Vinicius Junior. Photograph: Dylan Martinez /Reuters

Key Points

  • Brazil secured a decisive 3-0 victory against Haiti in their Group C encounter.
  • Matheus Cunha scored two goals, showcasing clinical finishing for Brazil.
  • Vinicius Junior contributed with another goal, capping a dominant first-half performance.
  • Brazil's win is crucial for their pursuit of the top spot in a competitive Group C.
  • Goal difference could be a deciding factor in Group C, especially with Morocco leading.

Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 at the World Cup as Matheus Cunha struck twice and Vinicius Jr added another first-half goal to send the five-times champions top of Group C on four points and eliminate their opponents on Friday.

 

Brazil's Second Half Strategy And Group C Implications

Brazil

IMAGE: Brazil's Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez /Reuters

Morocco are level on points with the Brazilians after their earlier 1-0 win over Scotland, who have three, while Haiti are bottom with none and became the first side out of contention for the knockout stage at the tournament.

Brazil took control in the 23rd minute when Vinicius's shot was parried by Johny Placide and Hannes Delcroix's attempted clearance deflected off Cunha and over the line. Cunha doubled the lead in the 36th, racing clear to fire into the top corner after a fine through ball from Vinicius.

Brazil

IMAGE: Brazil's Vinicius Junior scores their third goal past Haiti's Johny Placide. Photograph: Dylan Martinez /Reuters

Vinicius made it 3-0 in first-half added time, running on to Lucas Paqueta's long pass and finishing calmly. Brazil eased off after the break, with goalkeeper Alisson rarely troubled as Carlo Ancelotti's side eased to victory.

Source: REUTERS
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