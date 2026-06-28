Croatia coach hails 'fantastic' Modric; hits back at doubters

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic all praise for his team after the 2-1 victory over Ghana, which took them to the last 32 stage of the FIFA World Cup.

IMAGE: Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates after the FIFA World Cup Group L match against Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, June 27, 2026. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic congratulated his players on going to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Croatia scored a 2-1 victory over Ghana to reach the last 32 stage.

Zlatko Dalic said winning or losing or winning, his players should be loved because of everything they have done for the people and country.

He was all praise for Luka Modric, saying he 'was truly fantastic'.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic hit out at the team's doubters and said they were back to the Croatia of old after they snatched a 2-1 win over Ghana to reach the last 32 of the World Cup on Saturday.

The 2018 runners-up and 2022 semi-finalists lost their opening match 4-2 to England and produced an unconvincing 1-0 win over Panama before sealing second place in Group L with victory over the Africans.

"I would like to congratulate the players for going to the knockout stage. It was a difficult match, but I think Croatia played an excellent match in a tactical sense and positioned itself well," Dalic told reporters.

"I think we're back to where we were, like eight years ago. But that's again a small step to achieve the first objective, to go to the knockout stage."

The long-serving boss said there was a lot of "suspicion" about his team's quality after the early matches, describing some of the commentary as "pitiful".

"This national team deserves better because we had so many fans rooting for Croatia," he added.

"Even when losing or winning, they should be loved because of everything they have done for the people and for the country. This needs to be appreciated and not go against it the moment they lose."

Luka Modric became the oldest player at a World Cup to provide an assist, according to data dating back to 1966, after curling in the corner that set up the winning header by Nikola Vlasic.

LAST WORLD CUP FOR MODRIC

In his last World Cup, the 40-year-old was also tenacious in defence, blocking Ghana shots on goal and harrying their attackers throughout.

"Luka was truly fantastic ... That's his character and his energy," said Dalic.

"He's aware that this is the last World Cup and he's trying to do his best ... I hope that he will be healthy and that he stays with the Croatians for as long as possible."

Croatia will play Portugal in Toronto in the round of 32 on Thursday.

Dalic also gave himself credit for revving up Italy-based attacker Vlasic who was promoted to the starting team against Ghana after not playing against Panama.

Vlasic struck the post from distance in the first half before thumping in a powerful header.

"This is how he has played throughout the season," said Dalic.

"He showed this tonight as well.

"Before the match I told him: 'It's your match.' And it turned out to be so."