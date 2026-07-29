FIFA World Cup couldn't stop Wimbledon's record run

Wimbledon defied the soccer World Cup, achieving record attendance, billions of social media impressions, and strong broadcasting figures for its 2025 championships.

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the gentlemen's singles championship trophy on the South West Hall Balcony of Centre Court after winning the final of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Imagn Images via Reuters

Key Points Wimbledon recorded a cumulative attendance of 550,151 fans, setting new daily records on three separate days.

The tournament generated nearly 5 billion social media impressions and saw an 11% growth in its social media following.

Despite competition from the soccer World Cup, broadcasting numbers were high, with ESPN reporting it as the second-most-viewed Wimbledon championships ever.

Retail sales were strong, including a record 117,995 hats sold during the fortnight.

The all-Czech women's singles final garnered significant viewership in the Czech Republic, peaking at 900,000 viewers.

Wimbledon enjoyed a record attendance and generated nearly 5 billion social media "impressions" despite competition from the soccer World Cup, the All England Club said on Wednesday.

Record Attendance And Digital Reach

A cumulative 550,151 fans passed through the gates during the fortnight, slightly up on 2025, with many purchasing tickets on the day via Wimbledon's famous queue. Daily attendance records were set on three separate days during the championships.

Organisers credited the bumper figures to the first rain-free Wimbledon since 2019 and the unexpected semi-final run of British wildcard Arthur Fery, which helped offset potential viewer losses to the World Cup.

The tournament's commercial appeal was evident in retail figures, with a record 117,995 hats sold across the fortnight.

Broadcasting numbers were also high, with ESPN reporting it was the second-most-viewed Wimbledon championships of all time. The tournament's social media following grew by 11% across all platforms.

The all-Czech women's singles final between Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova proved particularly popular in the Czech Republic, where Eurosport sub-licensed coverage to free-to-air broadcaster Prima. The match attracted a 38.5% audience share and peaked at 900,000 viewers.