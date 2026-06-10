FIFA World Cup controversy? Senegal explains airport security video

Senegal's football federation (FSF) moved on Tuesday to explain social media footage showing their World Cup squad undergoing security checks on an airport tarmac, after the images prompted accusations of discriminatory treatment.

IMAGE: Senegal players line up during the national anthems before the match. Photograph: Daniel Dunn/Reuters

Videos circulated online showed Senegal players being screened by airport security before travelling from Raleigh, North Carolina to San Antonio, Texas for a warm-up friendly against Saudi Arabia ahead of the tournament.

Key Points The Senegalese Football Federation issued a statement after viral footage showed Senegal's World Cup squad undergoing security checks on an airport tarmac in the United States.

The federation said the checks followed standard airport security procedures and were conducted on the tarmac to speed up the team's travel to San Antonio.

Senegal drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in a World Cup warm-up match and will begin their campaign against France on June 16.

In response to outrage over the players' treatment, the FSF stressed that all checks were carried out in compliance with "applicable airport security regulations" and were part of an arrangement to expedite travel.

"As part of the logistical arrangements for the trip, the bus transporting the national team left the hotel in Raleigh to go directly to the airport tarmac," the federation said in a statement.

"This procedure allowed the players and staff members to complete all security and police checks directly at the foot of the aircraft, without having to pass through the usual airport terminal areas and boarding lounges.

"This arrangement was primarily intended to optimize the delegation’s travel time and to facilitate boarding onto the private flight bound for San Antonio."

A 10-man Senegal were held to a goalless draw by Saudi Arabia in the friendly on Tuesday.

Senegal open their World Cup campaign against France on June 16 in New Jersey. They also take on Norway at the same venue on June 22 and Iraq in Toronto on June 26 in Group I matches.