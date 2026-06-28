Colombia, Portugal make last 32 stage after goalless draw

Colombia topped Group K after a goalless draw with Portugal, who secured second place; both teams advanced to the last 32 stage of the World Cup.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo tries to get past Colombia's Kevin Castano and Richard Rios during the FIFA World Cup Group K match at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, US, on Saturday. Photograph: Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points

Colombia and Portugal played a 0-0 draw in their final World Cup Group K match.

Colombia topped Group K with seven points, advancing to face Ghana in the last 32.

Portugal secured second place with five points, setting up a clash with Croatia.

Both teams demonstrated strong defensive play and attacking intent despite the goalless result.

Key moments included a Bruno Fernandes save and a disallowed Davinson Sanchez goal.

Portugal and Colombia played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in their final World Cup Group K game on Saturday as Colombia topped the standings and Portugal finished second to join them in the last 32.

Colombia dominated the opening stages but Portugal bounced back after the hydration break, with Bruno Fernandes going closest to a goal when he forced Camilo Vargas into a fine reflex save.

The second half was end-to-end despite the heat and humidity with several close calls, and Colombia's Davinson Sanchez had a goal ruled out in the closing stages for being offside by a toe.

Colombia finished with seven points and will play Ghana next while Portugal were second on five points to set up a round-of-32 game against Croatia.