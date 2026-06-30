Ancelotti's Tactical Masterclass As Brazil Fight Back To Beat Japan

Brazil's coach Carlo Ancelotti masterminded a crucial tactical shift at halftime, leading to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory against Japan and securing their place in the World Cup last 16.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Troy Taormina/Reuters

Key Points Brazil secured a spot in the World Cup last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Japan.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti attributed the win to patience and a tactical shift at halftime, focusing on crosses.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the winning goal in the 95th minute, with Casemiro netting the equaliser.

This marked Brazil's first World Cup knockout comeback since their 2002 win against England.

Patience and a change of strategy at halftime were the secrets to Brazil's last-gasp 2-1 victory over Japan in Houston that sealed a place in the last 16 of the World Cup, according to coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil turned around a deficit in a World Cup knockout game for the first time since beating England 2-1 in the quarter-finals in 2002, as a goal from Gabriel Martinelli in the 95th minute defeated a Japan side that had proven stubborn.

Ancelotti said the belief was always there they would score, but a tweak in tactics at halftime to use more crosses into the box paid dividends as Casemiro equalised and Brazil seized control of the game.

IMAGE: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Ancelotti's Tactical Masterclass

"This was the most complete game we have played (at the World Cup)," Ancelotti said. "We had trouble in the first half as Japan were defending well, they were close and tight to us.

"In the second half, we overcame it, we got some space and put in crosses. This was an evolution (in tactics) for sure.

"At halftime I said to the players to be patient, because sooner or later we would score a goal. But we had to keep our shape to ensure we did not compromise the game further.

"Japan is a very good team, very organised, they create dangerous opportunities and get close (defensively). They are physical."

Why Neymar Didn't Play Against Japan

Ancelotti praised Martinelli’s contribution off the bench and said he is the perfect impact substitute.

"Martinelli has a lot of intensity as a player, he is always on his top game," he said.

Ancelotti did not use Neymar off the bench but said he had considered bringing on the experienced forward.

"We were thinking about (extra time). I told Neymar that if it was a draw at a certain point, I would put him on the pitch. As it turned out we did not need him."

Next up for Brazil are the winners of Tuesday's last-32 tie between Ivory Coast and Norway, which they will play in New Jersey on Sunday.

"We can never be content with what we are doing," Ancelotti said. "We are doing a good job, but we need to improve. We want to play at our highest level.

"We really enjoyed today’s match, but we need to think about the next match. We respect all teams and all players."