Bubista hails Cape Verde's spirit after scaring Argentina

How Cape Verde's national football team, under coach Bubista, defied expectations at their inaugural World Cup, showcasing remarkable spirit and skill against global giants like Argentina, Spain, and Uruguay.

IMAGE: Cape Verde coach Pedro Brito consoles his dejected players after the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 defeat to Argentina at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Cape Verde, ranked 67th, made a surprising run in their first World Cup, drawing with Spain and Uruguay.

They pushed three-time world champions Argentina to extra time in a 3-2 loss in the last-32.

Coach Bubista expressed immense pride in his team's dignity, courage, and character against a top opponent.

The team's World Cup campaign was seen as a way to showcase the spirit and identity of the island-nation.

Bubista believes the experience will contribute to the team's growth despite the sadness of elimination.

IMAGE: Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha hugs teammates Logan Costa and Steven Moreira after the match. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Cape Verde coach Bubista felt huge pride in his team after they took three-times World champions Argentina to the wire before losing a thrilling last-32 clash at the World Cup on Friday.

The 67th-ranked Africans have been the surprise package of their first global finals, drawing with former champions Spain and Uruguay in the group phase before going down 3-2 after extra-time against the title holders.

Former centre-half Bubista was the architect of the project and he thought the reaction to the loss by his players, most of whom do not play in elite leagues, showed how far they had come.

Team's Emotional Response And Growth

"The feeling in the dressing room is one of sadness," he told reporters. "We're sad, of course, we're sad because we're leaving the competition and because we got so close, so close. Even though they are sad, the players were hugging each other, they were crying. This is part of growing. This helps us grow, and also shows that the team has a soul."

Bubista said that Cape Verde staying in the match for the full 120 minutes against a great team on Friday was a huge source of pride.

"I feel pride in my players, and what they did. They did it with dignity and courage," he added.

"I think Argentina showed why they are World champions. I think I can say our team showed how willing they were to play this match.

"I don't think any other team could have scored two goals against Argentina and taken the match into extra-time. I think that shows the character of our team, how skilled our team is.

"They did it with bravery and never did we lose our identity."

Showcasing National Identity On The Global Stage

Bubista said throughout the tournament that Cape Verde's first World Cup campaign was not just about football but also about the spirit of the island-nation.

"More so than just playing this was about showing the world our identity," he said. "Ours was a team that throughout the entire tournament, for as long as we were here, we wanted to play and we wanted to play against the best teams in the world.

"We played fairly and we stayed on a level playing field with our opponents.

"I think everyone should thank the players for their tournament, because they showed what our small country is about."