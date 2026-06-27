Cape Verde make history; set up date with Argentina in Round of 32

Debutants Cape Verde defied expectations to secure a historic spot in the World Cup Round of 32 after a crucial draw with Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for an anticipated match against defending champions Argentina.

IMAGE: Cape Verde players celebrate after the FIFA World Cup Group H against Saudi Arabia, having qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, at Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, on Friday. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Key Points Debutants Cape Verde secured a historic spot in the World Cup round of 32 after a goalless draw against Saudi Arabia.

Cape Verde's qualification sets up an exciting clash with defending champions Argentina in the next stage.

The team's achievement sparked widespread celebration among players and supporters, marking a significant moment for the nation.

Despite a low-quality match, Cape Verde's three draws were sufficient to earn them second place in their group.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay were eliminated from the tournament, failing to advance past the group stage.

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues shoots past Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais as Moteb Al-Harbi watches anxiously. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Debutants Cape Verde prolonged their World Cup fairytale as they secured a place in the World Cup Round of 32 following a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia to set up an unexpected clash with defending champions Argentina.

A 1-0 victory over Uruguay earned Spain the top spot in the pool with seven points, while three draws were enough for Cape Verde to earn second place.

Uruguay and the Saudis were both eliminated with two points.

Historic Qualification Sparks Celebrations

After the final whistle, Cape Verde's players and staff huddled over their phones and broke out in celebration when the other match in the group ended, generating a roar from their supporters who banged on drums having cheered their team on all night.

Many players lingered on the pitch after most of the supporters had exited Houston stadium as they took pictures, draped themselves in flags and absorbed the historic moment for the nation of some 500,000 people.

Match Performance And Missed Opportunities

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Deroy Duarte and Saudi Arabia's Moteb Al-Harbi battle for possession. Photograph: Troy Taormina/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The game itself was low on quality as Cape Verde looked the more likely to score throughout but lacked composure in the final third, spurning a clutch of clear-cut chances including a Laros Duarte miss when one-on-one with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais.

Both sides started brightly knowing a potential ticket to the round of 32 was on the line but neither found much success during an opening period marred by poor passes and mistimed tackles.

An early chance fell to Willy Semedo after he cut in from the left flank and fired off a shot from a tight angle as the Africans gradually stepped up the pressure and grabbed hold of the game following a cagey opening.

Saudi Arabia's Tournament Exit

Saudi Arabia produced their first attempt on target in first-half stoppage time when Mohamed Kanno directed a header straight at Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, whose mother was watching in the stands having arrived late to the tournament due to the cost of a US visa.

Cape Verde started the second half looking like the only team hunting for a goal but despite producing 15 attempts could not convert a number of clear chances as Saudi Arabia struggled to mount an attack.

Saudi Arabia exited the tournament meekly having scored a single goal in their three games and never looked like adding to their tally in Houston in a display that lacked ambition for the most part.