FIFA World Cup: Cape Verde keeper sets up dream clash with Messi

Discover how Cape Verde, the smallest nation to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stages, is preparing for their historic clash against Argentina, with star goalkeeper Vozinha vowing to make history and Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni expressing caution.

IMAGE: Cape Verde advanced from the group stage after drawing all three of their matches, showcasing determination and resilience. Photograph: Vozinha/Instagram

Key Points Cape Verde, the smallest nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup knockout stages, is set to face Argentina in the round of 32.

Star goalkeeper Vozinha has vowed to 'make history' with the team's performance against the Lionel Messi-led side.

Vozinha has achieved a rare FIFA World Cup record, becoming only the third goalkeeper over 40 to secure multiple clean sheets.

Cape Verde advanced from the group stage after drawing all three of their matches, showcasing determination and resilience.

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni has acknowledged Cabo Verde as a 'good team' that will 'make things difficult' for the defending champions.

Ahead of their landmark round of 32 clash in the FIFA World Cup against Argentina, Cape Verde's star goalkeeper Vozinha called on his fans to cheer up for the WC debutants and vowed to make history, saying, "With your support, we will make history."

Cape Verde's Historic FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage Qualification

World Cup debutants Cape Verde, who played out three brave draws against European champions Spain (a goalless draw), against Uruguay (2-2) and against Saudi Arabia (0-0), the Blue Sharks became the smallest nation to qualify for the knockout stages of the global tournament.

The third-smallest nation to have played the World Cup has impressed one and all with their determination and resilience in the tournament.

Cabo Verde also became the first nation since Chile at the 1998 World Cup to advance from the group stage after drawing all of their matches.

Posting on X, Vozinha, with a national flag in his hand, posted with a caption, "With your support, we will make history together."

Vozinha's Record-Breaking Goalkeeping Feat

After their final league stage match against Saudi Arabia, Vozinha had expressed joy at getting to play against Lionel Messi-led Argentina and said that they had always "sought to win" the tournament.

"None of us dreamed of this, but we know we have quality and, when we got to the World Cup, perhaps many thought we would not win any games. We have a great team and quality players. It is gratifying to have qualified for the next phase, and facing Argentina will be very good. It is a dream for any footballer to play against Argentina and Lionel Messi."

"We did not come here to secure a draw. We always sought to win. We knew it was not going to be easy. Saudi Arabia also has a lot of quality and is used to these kinds of matches. We tried everything to score, but we could not. Everyone saw that we had more possession, more balls, and more opportunities. We deserve congratulations," he added.

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Wary of Cabo Verde Challenge

During the match, Vozinha also entered an elite list in FIFA World Cup history after becoming only the third goalkeeper to register multiple clean sheets at the tournament after turning 40.

Vozinha, who has kept two clean sheets in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, now joins England's Peter Shilton and Italy legend Dino Zoff in this rare statistical feat. According to OptaJose's X handle, Peter Shilton leads the chart with three such clean sheets, while Zoff and Vozinha are tied with two each.

After their final league stage match against Jordan, Argentina's coach, Lionel Scaloni, had also said that the team will be wary of the debutants, saying that "they will make things difficult" for the defending champions.

"It is pointless for me to sit here and say they are not a tough opponent, because that would be a lie. Maybe for many it is not like that, but I can assure you they are a good team and will make things difficult for us," said Scaloni as quoted by Reuters.