HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Can Qatar erase 2022 nightmare against Switzerland?

FIFA World Cup: Can Qatar erase 2022 nightmare against Switzerland?

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: June 12, 2026 13:33 IST

x

Qatar take on Switzerland in their World Cup opener on Saturday eager to shake off the pressure of expectation, coming in as back-to-back Asian champions with an urgent need to make amends for a dismal debut as hosts of the 2022 tournament.

Qatar

IMAGE: Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the warm up before the match. Photograph: Denis Poroy/Reuters

Qatar's 2022 unravelling was unprecedented, losing all three matches and scoring once, but after rebounding to defend their Asian Cup title and qualifying easily for this World Cup, they have unfinished business and need a strong showing to earn any credibility on the global stage.

Key Points

  • Qatar are looking to make amends for their disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign, where they lost all three matches as hosts.
  • Back-to-back Asian champions Qatar face a tough opener against an in-form Switzerland side unbeaten in competitive matches since late 2024.
  • Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has labelled Qatar "the big unknown" and warned his players against an upset similar to Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia in 2022.

They might have hoped for a more gentle introduction, with the resurgent Swiss unbeaten in competitive matches since late 2024 following an impressive Euros run, and keen to make a mark in their sixth successive World Cup.

 

"We have to accept the fact that we will play against Switzerland first, and we have to be ready to do our best against a very strong team," Qatar's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui said.

"We know our real reality, and that the competitors are better than us, but this does not mean surrendering ... it requires us to be ready in order to achieve our ambition and dream of being a strong contender."

With a squad of players mainly from their domestic league, Qatar have a cohesive unit that has been formidable in Asia but could struggle to fend off higher-level opposition in a Group B that also includes Bosnia and hosts Canada.

Against Switzerland their fate could rest on defensive organisation and conditions that will ensure top goalscorer Almoez Ali and twice ​Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif can get into the game.

QATAR 'THE BIG UNKNOWN'

But Switzerland are in confident mood, as they should be, having been unbeaten in qualifying while conceding just two goals.

They have stuck largely with the same group from the last World Cup and will include emerging talent like Dan Ndoye and versatile newcomer Johan Manzambi in attack, supported by the dependable Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez, who have 365 caps combined.

Switzerland's record in reaching World Cups is matched only in Europe by Germany, France, Spain, England and Portugal, yet a quarter-final has eluded them for seven decades with a string of round-of-16 exits.

Switzerland should advance from the group with ease, though coach Murat Yakin is taking Qatar seriously, considering them "the big unknown" while keen to avoid an opening-match upset like the one eventual champions Argentina endured in 2022.

"Qatar is a very serious opponent. We can't let what Argentina experienced against Saudi Arabia four years ago happen to us," he said. "In the end, tournaments like this also thrive on their surprises."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

FIFA WC: Qatar-Ecuador fight for early points in opener
FIFA WC: Qatar-Ecuador fight for early points in opener
WC Preview: Qatar's hopes hang in the balance
WC Preview: Qatar's hopes hang in the balance
FIFA WC: Qatar aspires to perform like other Arab teams
FIFA WC: Qatar aspires to perform like other Arab teams
FIFA WC: Qatar will look to shut down critics as kick-off arrives
FIFA WC: Qatar will look to shut down critics as kick-off arrives
FIFA WC: Shaqiri still key to Swiss hopes
FIFA WC: Shaqiri still key to Swiss hopes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Video of Tejasswi Prakashs birthday party goes viral; see special photos 0:45

Video of Tejasswi Prakashs birthday party goes viral; see...

Bharti Singh Adds Sparkle to Tejasswi's Birthday Bash1:15

Bharti Singh Adds Sparkle to Tejasswi's Birthday Bash

Malaika Stuns in a Cool Glam Look1:04

Malaika Stuns in a Cool Glam Look

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO