FIFA World Cup: Can Qatar erase 2022 nightmare against Switzerland?

Qatar take on Switzerland in their World Cup opener on Saturday eager to shake off the pressure of expectation, coming in as back-to-back Asian champions with an urgent need to make amends for a dismal debut as hosts of the 2022 tournament.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Granit Xhaka during the warm up before the match. Photograph: Denis Poroy/Reuters

Qatar's 2022 unravelling was unprecedented, losing all three matches and scoring once, but after rebounding to defend their Asian Cup title and qualifying easily for this World Cup, they have unfinished business and need a strong showing to earn any credibility on the global stage.

Key Points Qatar are looking to make amends for their disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign, where they lost all three matches as hosts.

Back-to-back Asian champions Qatar face a tough opener against an in-form Switzerland side unbeaten in competitive matches since late 2024.

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has labelled Qatar "the big unknown" and warned his players against an upset similar to Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia in 2022.

They might have hoped for a more gentle introduction, with the resurgent Swiss unbeaten in competitive matches since late 2024 following an impressive Euros run, and keen to make a mark in their sixth successive World Cup.

"We have to accept the fact that we will play against Switzerland first, and we have to be ready to do our best against a very strong team," Qatar's Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui said.

"We know our real reality, and that the competitors are better than us, but this does not mean surrendering ... it requires us to be ready in order to achieve our ambition and dream of being a strong contender."

With a squad of players mainly from their domestic league, Qatar have a cohesive unit that has been formidable in Asia but could struggle to fend off higher-level opposition in a Group B that also includes Bosnia and hosts Canada.

Against Switzerland their fate could rest on defensive organisation and conditions that will ensure top goalscorer Almoez Ali and twice ​Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif can get into the game.

QATAR 'THE BIG UNKNOWN'

But Switzerland are in confident mood, as they should be, having been unbeaten in qualifying while conceding just two goals.

They have stuck largely with the same group from the last World Cup and will include emerging talent like Dan Ndoye and versatile newcomer Johan Manzambi in attack, supported by the dependable Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez, who have 365 caps combined.

Switzerland's record in reaching World Cups is matched only in Europe by Germany, France, Spain, England and Portugal, yet a quarter-final has eluded them for seven decades with a string of round-of-16 exits.

Switzerland should advance from the group with ease, though coach Murat Yakin is taking Qatar seriously, considering them "the big unknown" while keen to avoid an opening-match upset like the one eventual champions Argentina endured in 2022.

"Qatar is a very serious opponent. We can't let what Argentina experienced against Saudi Arabia four years ago happen to us," he said. "In the end, tournaments like this also thrive on their surprises."