Budimir earns Croatia first World Cup points in win over Panama

Croatia secured a vital victory over Panama in a high-stakes World Cup Group L match, with Ante Budimir scoring the decisive goal and Luka Modric celebrating his 200th cap.

IMAGE: Ante Budimir (No. 11) scores what turned out to be the winner for Croatia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Panama at Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Croatia defeated Panama 1-0, earning their first points in the World Cup Group L.

Substitute Ante Budimir scored the decisive goal in the 54th minute.

The victory eliminated Panama from contention for the knockout rounds.

Croatian captain Luka Modric reached a significant milestone, earning his 200th international cap.

Both teams were under pressure after an earlier draw between England and Ghana.

IMAGE: Ante Budimir celebrates scoring with Ivan Perisic and Martin Baturina. Photograph: John E Sokolowski/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Ante Budimir guided Croatia to a 1-0 win over a stubborn Panama side in their World Cup Group L clash on Tuesday, giving the Balkan side a crucial three points and eliminating the Central Americans on a night where the stakes were high for both sides.

Croatia and Panama came into the match looking for their first points of the tournament and knowing that a loss would send them home early after England and Ghana drew 0-0 earlier in the other game in the section.

Budimir's Decisive Strike Secures Victory

IMAGE: Croatia’s goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic makes a five save to deny Panama's Carlos Harvey (No. 14). Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Toronto Stadium was painted red, white and blue -- the colours of both countries' flags -- on a windy evening by Lake Ontario. Croatia's faithful serenaded attendees with a moving rendition of Hrvatski Band Aid's "Moja domovina" rally song before kick-off, setting the tone for a lively match.

Croatia finally found a way past Panama's organised back line in the second half when Marco Pasalic played a clever backheel to Josip Stanisic, who skipped forward and swung a cross into the box that Budimir guided home to put Croatia ahead and send their wall of fans behind the goal into a frenzy.

IMAGE: Croatia's Luka Modric tries to make his way past Panama's Jose Fajardo and Jose Luis Rodriguez. Photograph: John E Sokolows/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

They nearly added another when Pasalic was played in all alone, though he could not beat goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera and then sent the rebound skyward.

Both teams went toe-to-toe in a physical midfield battle but it was Panama who gave Croatia plenty of scares in the opening period with their pace down the wings as Jose Luis Rodriguez and Amir Murillo sent crosses into the box, though no one connected.

The victory was a sweet finale on a special night for 40-year-old Croatia midfield maestro Luka Modric, who made his 200th international appearance and was thrown in the air by his teammates to mark the achievement at the end of the match.

While Panama have been eliminated, they still have a lot to play for in their final group-stage match as they continue to search for their first win at a World Cup, though it is a difficult ask against Group L leaders England.

Croatia face second-placed Ghana, who are level on four points with England, in their final group match.