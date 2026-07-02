Belgium rally to sink Senegal after extra-time penalty

Belgium fightback to beat Senegal, scoring two late goals to force-extra time, in which Youri Tielemans converts a penalty in the 125th minute.

IMAGE: Youri Tielemans celebrates with Nicolas Raskin after scoring from the penalty spot in extra-time to give Belgium victory over Senegal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, on Wednesday. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Belgium made World Cup Round of 16 after dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal.

Two late goals forced extra time before Youri Tielemans converts penalty in the 125th minute.

Tielemans scored the winner from the spot after being fouled in the box.

Habib Diarra gave Senegal the lead in the 25th minute.

Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead in the 51st.

IMAGE: Senegal's Lamine Camara fouls Belgium's Youri Tielemans in the penalty area, leading to the penalty after a VAR review. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Youri Tielemans struck a 125th-minute penalty as Belgium rallied from two goals down and defeated Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their World Cup last 32 clash in Seattle on Wednesday to keep alive their title hopes that had looked dead and buried.

Senegal's Lamine Camara slid in on Tielemans as the ball flashed across the face of goal and conceded the spot kick after a video assistant referee review, with the Belgian picking out the top corner to complete an extraordinary comeback.

Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr had given Senegal a deserved 2-0 lead and they looked to be cruising through to the next round before Belgium netted twice in the final four minutes through Romelu Lukaku and Tielemans to force extra time.

Belgium now face the winner of Wednesday’s last 32 clash between co-hosts United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the next round in Seattle on Monday.

Senegal were on course for victory

It was cruel on Senegal, who controlled much of the 90 minutes and also struck the woodwork twice, but could not see out the game.

They became the fourth African side to bow out in a narrow defeat in the last 32 after South Africa, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and will wonder how they managed to let this one slip.

Senegal were inches away from the lead when Ismail Jakobs's cross from the left was only parried by Thibaut Courtois, but a stretching Sarr could only steer the loose ball onto the post.

When the African side did break the deadlock in the 25th minute it was no surprise. Sadio Mane's cross was headed goalwards by Sarr, but his effort came off the post again.

This time the loose ball fell kindly for Diarra, and he side-footed home from seven yards.

Maxim De Cuyper forced an excellent save from Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw with a shot that looked to be heading into the top corner as Belgium trailed at the break.

Lukaku sparks life in Belgium attack

Belgium brought on Lukaku for the ineffective Charles De Ketelaere at halftime, but were soon 2-0 down.

A stunning long pass from Moussa Niakhate was brilliantly controlled on the chest of Sarr, who held off two defenders before thundering the ball into the net in the 51st minute.

Belgium struggled to create clear-cut chances until the final five minutes, and almost out of nowhere turned the game on its head by netting twice in three minutes.

First Lukaku turned the ball in at the near post from Thomas Meunier’s low cross and Leandro Trossard’s ball into the box from deep was headed into the net by Tielemans.

Those two had been involved in a heated exchange earlier in the match but it was all smiles and hugs when the equaliser went in, before Tielemans was central again in the winner.