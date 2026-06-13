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Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Balls, boots among items stolen from England team vehicle in Kansas City

FIFA World Cup: Balls, boots among items stolen from England team vehicle in Kansas City

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June 13, 2026 14:42 IST

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England's World Cup preparations suffered an unexpected setback after training equipment, including balls and boots, was reportedly stolen from a team vehicle en route to their base in Kansas City.

Harry Kane

IMAGE: England, captained by striker Harry Kane, will take on Croatia in their World Cup 2026 opener in Dallas on June 17. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters

Key Points

  • England's training equipment was stolen from a vehicle transporting gear from Florida to Kansas City ahead of the team's arrival.
  • Local police have launched an investigation and taken two persons of interest into custody, while the Football Association is yet to comment.
  • The theft, which reportedly includes balls and boots, could disrupt England's preparations for their World Cup opener against Croatia. 

England have suffered a theft of training equipment ahead of their arrival in Kansas City, local police said, after a vehicle transporting the gear to their World Cup base was broken into.

The incident occurred while equipment was being transferred from England's pre-tournament base in Florida to Swope Soccer Village, where it was due to be in place before the squad begin training after their arrival in Kansas City on Saturday.

      • It's Goooooooaaaal!!!! Time!

Police Launch Investigation, Detain Two Persons

"We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," police said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation."

 

Balls and boots were among the items believed to have been stolen, according to British media reports.

Reuters has contacted the Football Association for comment.

The theft could affect England's preparations for their World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday in Dallas.

Source: REUTERS
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