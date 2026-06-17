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Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Austria return in style with dramatic 3-1 win over Jordan

FIFA World Cup: Austria return in style with dramatic 3-1 win over Jordan

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June 17, 2026 12:38 IST

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Austria marked their long-awaited return to the World Cup with a dramatic 3-1 victory over Jordan, featuring a crucial own goal and a last-minute penalty that secured three vital points in their Group J opener.

Austria

IMAGE: Austria's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Austria returned to the World Cup after 28 years, securing a 3-1 victory against debutants Jordan.
  • The decisive goals for Austria included a second-half own goal and a last-gasp penalty.
  • Romano Schmid opened the scoring for Austria, but Jordan equalised through Ali Olwan.
  • A Marko Arnautovic goal was disallowed by VAR for handball, adding to the match's drama.
  • Yazan Al-Arab's own goal and Arnautovic's penalty sealed Austria's win in stoppage time.

Austria marked their return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence with a tense 3-1 win over debutants Jordan in their Group J opener on Tuesday, relying on a second-half own goal and a last-gasp penalty to claim the three points.

Match Highlights And Key Moments

Austria took the lead on 20 minutes through a Romano Schmid thunderbolt, but were pegged back five minutes after the break when striker Ali Olwan found space in the area and fired a sizzling shot inside the far post.

 

Austria's veteran target man Marko Arnautovic slammed a low shot into the net from a goalmouth scramble in the 69th minute but it was ruled out for handball by teammate Stefan Posch following a VAR review.

Seven minutes later, though, Austria were celebrating again as Yazan Al‑Arab deflected a Marcel Sabitzer corner into his own net, before Arnautovic slotted home a penalty deep into stoppage time after Saleem Obeid was penalised for handball.

Source: REUTERS
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