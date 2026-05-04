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FIFA World Cup: Australia coach wants Trump at USA match

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May 04, 2026 16:08 IST

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Australia coach Tony Popovic believes Donald Trump's presence at their World Cup match against the United States would provide extra motivation for his team to win.

Donald Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump on stage with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points

  • Australia coach Tony Popovic welcomes the possibility of Donald Trump attending their World Cup match against the United States as a motivator.
  • Jackson Irvine expressed concerns about FIFA awarding Trump a Peace Prize and LGBT rights in the U.S.
  • Popovic is focused on the team's preparation in Florida and not distracted by the political climate.
  • Harry Souttar and Mathew Leckie are working to prove their fitness for the World Cup squad after injuries.
  • Popovic praised Mathew Leckie's performance in a recent A-League playoff game, highlighting his potential value for the World Cup.

Australia coach Tony Popovic said it would be "wonderful" if Donald Trump were to watch their World Cup match against the United States in Seattle, saying the U.S. President's presence would motivate his team.

Trump is expected to attend the co-hosts' matches, which include a group stage game against Popovic's Socceroos at the 72,000-seat Seattle Stadium on June 19.

 

"I don't know if he wants to come and watch the U.S. play, I'm sure I'd expect him to come and watch them at the World Cup," Popovic told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

"If he chooses to watch Australia, that's wonderful for us. It would make it even more special in trying to win that game."

Political Views and World Cup Focus

Australia midfielder and occasional captain Jackson Irvine said last week that FIFA awarding Trump its inaugural Peace Prize made a "mockery" of the governing body's Human Rights Policy, and voiced concern for LGBT rights in the U.S.

Popovic, however, said he was not bothered by the political climate in the U.S. as he prepares to head to Sarasota, Florida, for a pre-World Cup camp.

The World Cup, also co-hosted by Canada and Mexico, starts on June 11.

"We've already been in the U.S. (in) October and November. We've had no issues there," Popovic said of Australia's tour of the nation for friendly matches.

"We've enjoyed both experiences - on and off the park. We were well looked after. We had a great time, whether that was casually or obviously professionally with training and playing.

"Jackson's a big boy. He has his opinions. My focus is on the team and that's not really something that I've wasted any energy on."

Key Players' Fitness for the World Cup

A contingent of eight players will arrive at Australia's Florida camp this week, including 2022 World Cup heroes Harry Souttar and Mathew Leckie.

More will follow as club seasons wind down.

Britain-based centre-back Souttar has barely played in a year and a half since an Achilles injury in late-2024, while 35-year-old Melbourne City winger Leckie has been on the comeback trail after a long recovery from hip surgery.

Popovic suggested both would be included in his final World Cup squad if they could prove their fitness in Florida, while raving about Leckie's performance over the weekend in City's shootout defeat by Auckland FC in the A-League playoffs.

"Mathew Leckie was the best player on the park at 35, with no football under his belt," he said.

"That’s the difference, and that’s what you need at a World Cup. Now will he make the World Cup? That will come down to his body."

Source: REUTERS
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