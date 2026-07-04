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Argentina manager Scaloni on 'extremely difficult' Cape Verde win

July 04, 2026 08:42 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni provides candid insights into his team's unexpected struggle and ultimate resilience during the hard-fought 3-2 extra-time victory over underdog Cape Verde in the World Cup last-32.

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni speaks with Lionel Messi after their third goal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Cape Verde at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday.

IMAGE: Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni speaks with Lionel Messi after their third goal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Cape Verde at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points

  • Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni highlighted the unexpected difficulty of their 3-2 extra-time World Cup last-32 win against Cape Verde.
  • Scaloni dismissed claims of an "easy run," noting Cape Verde's strong performance and two equalisers that pushed the match to extra time.
  • The manager praised his players' character and resilience, acknowledging their exhaustion and cramps after the gruelling encounter.
  • Scaloni emphasised that "suffering" is inherent to being Argentine in football, suggesting the team thrives under pressure.
  • He noted the challenging pitch conditions and the team's continuous attacking spirit despite the difficulties.

Argentina's players celebrate after Lisandro Martinez scores their second goal.

IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate after Lisandro Martinez scores their second goal. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said the breathless 3-2 extra-time win over Cape Verde in the World Cup last-32 was a reminder that no knock-out match is easy, after the holders were twice pegged back by the tiny African nation before scraping through.

"That was for those who said we had an easy run in the draw," Scaloni told reporters after Friday's match.

"Sure, we deserved to win and go through, but it was an extremely difficult match."

Argentina's Unexpected Challenge And Resilience

Argentina arrived as heavy favourites but were forced into a draining battle as Cape Verde, huge underdogs on paper, levelled twice and pushed the champions deep into extra time.

"They finished the match absolutely knackered," Scaloni said of his players.

"There are areas for improvement, but they've shown resilience. The players are tired because of extra time – too many minutes – and some cramps. But when they play with their hearts, they can overcome anything.

"The team showed their character and their worth today."

 

Scaloni acknowledged that the contest was far less comfortable than many had predicted, especially after Cape Verde's second equaliser raised the prospect of a major upset.

Left back Sidny Lopes Cabral curled a superb shot into the top corner to put the teams back on level terms in extra-time.

"I just wanted the match to be over," said Scaloni. "You saw the stunning goal they scored. I'm always wary. I was calmer than I looked.

"Everyone thought it would be a walk in the park, but we knew it wouldn't be."

Scaloni On The Argentine Spirit

Asked whether the responsibility of being favourites weighed on Argentina, Scaloni rejected the suggestion.

"No. The best thing about this team is that it just keeps going, keeps going, keeps going. The boys keep attacking with their heart on their boots," he said.

"I think we rose to the occasion. The pitch was strange; the ball wouldn't run as we are used to, not ideal at all."

For Scaloni, the match was also a neat summary of Argentina's footballing condition.

"What does it mean to be Argentine? To suffer," he said.

"Cape Verde gave 200 percent, and in football that levels things out. The fans are the first to understand that this is Argentina and nothing for us is easy.

"There is something special to this jersey. We will keep going forward and there is no way we haven't come out of this stronger and will be moving forward."

Source: REUTERS
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