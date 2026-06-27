Argentina captain Lionel Messi to start on bench against Jordan

Argentina will bench star player Lionel Messi for their final Group F match against Jordan, as coach Lionel Scaloni opts for squad rotation after securing a knockout stage berth.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has scored all five of his team's goals in their wins over Algeria and Austria. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Jay Biggerstaff/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi will start on the bench for Argentina's final World Cup Group F match against Jordan.

Argentina has already qualified for the knockout rounds, prompting coach Lionel Scaloni to rotate the squad.

Messi has scored all five of Argentina's goals in their previous two group stage victories.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Lionel Messi will start on the bench when the reigning World Cup champions take on Jordan in their final Group F match at Dallas Stadium on Saturday.

The Inter Miami playmaker has scored all five of his team's goals in their wins over Algeria and Austria as Argentina have booked their place in the knockout rounds with one group phase match remaining.

Scaloni Explains Messi's Role

"Leo will start on the bench," Scaloni said in response to a question from 91-year-old Argentine radio journalist Enrique Macaya Marquez, who is working at his 18th World Cup. "I'm answering because you deserve a sincere answer.

"Leo will come in a little bit later."

Argentina To Rotate Players Against Jordan

Argentina have already secured pole position in the group and Scaloni dismissed suggestions he was fielding a weakened side with one eye on the challenges that lie ahead in the knockout rounds.

"Those that are playing tomorrow deserve to play, they are part of the team," he said. "All the effort we've put in in training is because of them, that's why we're here. They are making every effort when they're not playing.

"I'd love to give everybody minutes and when I have the chance I do and it's because they deserve it. They are fantastic players too.

"The dream as a coach is to have the team perform the same way, independent of the players who comprise the team.

"If you are wearing the jersey and playing it doesn't matter if you're playing in a game of significance for the points or not. You're going to do your best to win, nothing changes. We're in the same way as we were on day one."

Argentina are facing a Jordan side that have already been eliminated after suffering back-to-back losses in their first appearance at the World Cup and Scaloni is expecting to face a team set up defensively in their final match at the tournament.

"Jordan normally play with five defenders and we're open to the possibility that, if we're facing some difficulties, we might have to move slightly differently," he said.

"We might be prepared to do something differently if things are challenging, depending on how our opponent plays."