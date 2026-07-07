FIFA World Cup: 'Anyone can beat anyone': Argentina brace for Egypt

As the World Cup intensifies, Argentina prepares for a formidable last-16 encounter against Egypt, with players acknowledging the tournament's heightened competitiveness and the absence of easy victories.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes during training. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points Argentina faces a tough last-16 World Cup challenge against Egypt.

Players warn that no easy matches remain in the highly competitive tournament.

Midfielder Leandro Paredes cited Brazil's recent defeat as evidence of unpredictability.

Defender Nahuel Molina expects Egypt to be highly motivated and well-prepared.

The winner of Argentina vs Egypt will advance to play Switzerland or Colombia.

Argentina expect another tough challenge in their last-16 clash with Egypt after needing extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2, with players warning there are no easy matches left in the World Cup.

The reigning world champions advanced after a hard-fought victory over the African debutants and expect another stern test against Egypt as they seek a place in the quarter-finals.

Argentina Players Emphasise World Cup Competitiveness

Midfielder Leandro Paredes said the tournament had shown how competitive international soccer had become, pointing to the unpredictability of recent results such as Brazil's 2-1 defeat by Norway on Sunday.

"We are aware that all the national teams are very competitive. Anyone can beat anyone," Paredes told reporters on Monday in Atlanta.

"Obviously, seeing Brazil out of the tournament attracts attention, but there are no easy matches. All the teams are very well prepared."

IMAGE: Egypt players during training. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Defender Nahuel Molina said he expected Egypt to pose a significant challenge, adding that the North African side would be highly motivated and well prepared.

"In the end, nobody gives you anything. Every opponent studies you, everyone gives their life for their national team," Molina said.

"On our side, as always, we'll try to be the protagonists and represent Argentina in the best possible way," he added.

Argentina face Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta, with the winners progressing to play Switzerland or Colombia.