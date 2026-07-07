Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: 'Anyone can beat anyone': Argentina brace for Egypt

FIFA World Cup: 'Anyone can beat anyone': Argentina brace for Egypt

July 07, 2026 02:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source

As the World Cup intensifies, Argentina prepares for a formidable last-16 encounter against Egypt, with players acknowledging the tournament's heightened competitiveness and the absence of easy victories.

Argentina players

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes during training. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points

  • Argentina faces a tough last-16 World Cup challenge against Egypt.
  • Players warn that no easy matches remain in the highly competitive tournament.
  • Midfielder Leandro Paredes cited Brazil's recent defeat as evidence of unpredictability.
  • Defender Nahuel Molina expects Egypt to be highly motivated and well-prepared.
  • The winner of Argentina vs Egypt will advance to play Switzerland or Colombia.

Argentina expect another tough challenge in their last-16 clash with Egypt after needing extra time to beat Cape Verde 3-2, with players warning there are no easy matches left in the World Cup.

The reigning world champions advanced after a hard-fought victory over the African debutants and expect another stern test against Egypt as they seek a place in the quarter-finals.

 

Argentina Players Emphasise World Cup Competitiveness

Midfielder Leandro Paredes said the tournament had shown how competitive international soccer had become, pointing to the unpredictability of recent results such as Brazil's 2-1 defeat by Norway on Sunday.

"We are aware that all the national teams are very competitive. Anyone can beat anyone," Paredes told reporters on Monday in Atlanta.

"Obviously, seeing Brazil out of the tournament attracts attention, but there are no easy matches. All the teams are very well prepared."

Egypt

IMAGE: Egypt players during training. Photograph: Brett Davis/Reuters

Defender Nahuel Molina said he expected Egypt to pose a significant challenge, adding that the North African side would be highly motivated and well prepared.

"In the end, nobody gives you anything. Every opponent studies you, everyone gives their life for their national team," Molina said.

"On our side, as always, we'll try to be the protagonists and represent Argentina in the best possible way," he added.

Argentina face Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta, with the winners progressing to play Switzerland or Colombia.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

argentina footballworld cupegypt matchlast-16international soccer

More From Rediff

World Cup: Switzerland Brace for Fiery Colombia Test in Last 16

World Cup: Switzerland Brace for Fiery Colombia Test in Last 16
Wimbledon Big Upset! Osaka Stuns World No 1 Sabalenka in fourth round

Wimbledon Big Upset! Osaka Stuns World No 1 Sabalenka in fourth round
Muchova, Pegula March into Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Muchova, Pegula March into Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Related Stories

FIFA World Cup: Argentina wary of 'tough' Cape Verde in round of 32 clash

FIFA World Cup: Argentina wary of 'tough' Cape Verde in round of 32 clash

Web Stories

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets

iPhone 18 Pro Max: India Launch Date And Other Deets
9 Doctors Who Became Leaders

9 Doctors Who Became Leaders
8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss

8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026