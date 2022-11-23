News
World Cup: Another injury blow for France

World Cup: Another injury blow for France

November 23, 2022 16:35 IST
IMAGE: Lucas Hernandez suffered a cruciate knee ligaments injury during the match against Australia on Tuesday. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Lucas Hernandez's World Cup campaign is over after the France defender sustained a knee injury in the defending champions' 4-1 win over Australia in Group D on Tuesday, the French football federation said.

 

The FFF confirmed to Reuters an earlier report from L'Equipe that said that Hernandez suffered a cruciate knee ligaments injury and that he was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Hernandez limped off the pitch after staying on the grass for a couple of minutes holding his right knee after being beaten to the ball by Mathew Leckie, who delivered the cross for Craig Goodwin's opening goal for Australia.

France lead Group D with three points, two ahead of Tunisia and Denmark, who played out a goalless draw on Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
