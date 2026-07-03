FIFA World Cup: Algeria left shocked as Switzerland go 2-0 up fast

Switzerland secured a vital 1-0 victory over Algeria, with Breel Embolo's decisive goal propelling them into the Round of 16 where they will continue their tournament journey in Vancouver.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring their first goal with Dan Ndoye. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Switzerland defeated Algeria 1-0 in a crucial football encounter.

Breel Embolo scored the winning goal, assisted by Johan Manzambi.

Switzerland doubled their lead just 47 seconds after the restart, with Dan Ndoye finishing calmly to punish Algeria’s disorganised defence and extend their control of the match.

Switzerland are firmly in control of this contest after taking a 2-0 lead against Algeria in an ongoing knockout clash.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring from close range after Johan Manzambi burst through the Algerian defence and delivered a simple square ball for the finish. The goal came against the run of play, with Algeria enjoying the majority of possession early on, but they were punished for a lapse in concentration at the back.

IMAGE: Switzerland's Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Any hopes of a response were quickly dented after the break. Just 47 seconds into the second half, Dan Ndoye added a second for Switzerland with a composed finish, once again exposing Algeria’s defensive vulnerabilities.

With two quick goals at key moments, Switzerland have seized control of the match, while Algeria now face an uphill battle to get back into the contest.

The winner of the tie will remain in Vancouver for a Round of 16 clash against the winner of Friday’s meeting between Colombia and Ghana. If Switzerland progress, it will mark their third straight match at BC Place, having also beaten Canada there in their final Group B fixture.